Wonderful Evening Filled With Classical Music And Poetry Held In Baku

Laman Ismayilova
A wonderful evening themed "The Dream of Three Beauties" filled
with classical music and poetry has been held at the Chamber and
Organ Music Hall (Kirkha), Azernews reports.
This enchanting evening combined classical music and poetry,
featuring talented performers including Gulsum Khalilova, a soprano
and graduate of the Baku Music Academy; Nazkhanum Dadashova, a
pianist from the Moscow Conservatory; and poet Ulviya Akhundova, a
member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union renowned for her artistic
projects. The concert program included works by Azerbaijani,
European and Russian composers.
Music and poetry are closely connected, and together they can
evoke strong emotions like joy and sadness. This evening, the
performers' talents captivated the audience, taking them to a
beautiful place filled with harmony.
The highlight of the evening was the performance of "Ave Maria"
by Farhad Badalbeyli, a People's Artist of the USSR and Azerbaijan
and the rector of the Baku Music Academy, which was dedicated to
the memory of those who lost their lives in the Baku-Grozny plane
crash.
The authors of the project were producer and director Ajdar
Ulduz, as well as PR and marketing manager Kamila Rahimli.
Photo Credits: Kamran Bagirov
