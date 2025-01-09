عربي


Wonderful Evening Filled With Classical Music And Poetry Held In Baku

1/9/2025 9:05:47 AM

A wonderful evening themed "The Dream of Three Beauties" filled with classical music and poetry has been held at the Chamber and Organ Music Hall (Kirkha), Azernews reports.

This enchanting evening combined classical music and poetry, featuring talented performers including Gulsum Khalilova, a soprano and graduate of the Baku Music Academy; Nazkhanum Dadashova, a pianist from the Moscow Conservatory; and poet Ulviya Akhundova, a member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union renowned for her artistic projects. The concert program included works by Azerbaijani, European and Russian composers.

Music and poetry are closely connected, and together they can evoke strong emotions like joy and sadness. This evening, the performers' talents captivated the audience, taking them to a beautiful place filled with harmony.

The highlight of the evening was the performance of "Ave Maria" by Farhad Badalbeyli, a People's Artist of the USSR and Azerbaijan and the rector of the Baku Music Academy, which was dedicated to the memory of those who lost their lives in the Baku-Grozny plane crash.

The authors of the project were producer and director Ajdar Ulduz, as well as PR and marketing manager Kamila Rahimli.

Photo Credits: Kamran Bagirov

