Los Angeles Wildfires Claim 5 Lives, Force 180,000 Evacuations Across California - See Heart-Breaking Pictures

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As devastating wildfires rage across multiple locations in Los Angeles, California, at least five people have been confirmed dead and another 180,000 ordered to evacuate their homes, according to an AP report citing officials.

Thousands of structures burned in the fierce and fast-moving flames blazed as smoke filled canyons and picturesque neighborhoods that are house celebrities.

A resident of a senior center is evacuated as the Eaton Fire approaches on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, in Altadena, California (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Firefighters work to extinguish spot fires on a hillside during the Sunset Fire in Los Angeles, California, US, on Thursday, January. 9, 2025. Los Angeles firefighters are battling to contain five major blazes as powerful winds continue to fan the flames that have left at least five people dead and decimated neighborhoods in the regions worst natural disaster in decades. Photographer: Michael Nigro/Bloomberg

Many of the towering fires that began Tuesday were fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds, which gusted to more than 70 mph (112 kph) in some spots. The winds dropped Thursday, but the National Weather Service warned that even the reduced gusts could still spread fire rapidly and the wind is expected to strengthen again Thursday evening. Another round of strong winds may form Tuesday.

The exact death toll remained unclear, but it was expected to rise as crews begin to search the rubble.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said California has deployed more than 1,400 firefighting personnel to battle the blazes. Oregon, Washington, Utah, New Mexico and Arizona were dispatching teams to assist.

AccuWeather, a private company that provides data on weather and its impact, increased its estimate of the damage and economic loss to $135 billion to $150 billion.

People inspect their property burnt down by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, U.S. January 9, 2025. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

The Palisades Fire is the most destructive in LA history

Thousands of structures have been damaged or destroyed in the hilly coastal neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, making it the most destructive fire in Los Angeles history.

The wreckage surpassed that of the Sayre Fire of November 2008, which destroyed 604 structures in Sylmar, the northernmost suburb of the city, according to statistics kept by the Wildfire Alliance, a partnership between the city's fire department and MySafe:LA.