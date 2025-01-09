Famobi Enhances P3 Infotainment Platform With New Offline Games Solution Powered By Android Automotive OS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Developed exclusively for SPARQ OS, the new Gamebow app gives users offline access to a large collection of Android Automotive games.

- Marius Mailat, CTO & Managing Director of P3 digital servicesSTUTTGART, GERMANY, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- P3 digital services , leading provider of in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems, announces that trailblazing games producer Famobi has devised an app enabling offline gaming for users of the SPARQ OS infotainment platform.Developed exclusively for SPARQ OS, the new 'Gamebow' app gives users access to a large collection of Android Automotive games. Following an initial download via internet connection, the games are fully playable offline on a vehicle's embedded screens, with no need for network connectivity. Users can fully manage their game library, with the app only requiring internet access for initial installation.The new offline functionality means that a car's passengers can enjoy playing Famobi's wide selection of games in a seamless user experience since network connection is not required.This new development follows on from Famobi's debut on SPARQ OS in 2023, becoming the first third-party games provider on the increasingly popular SPARQ IVI platform, powered by Android Automotive OS (AAOS).The new Famobi user experience on SPARQ OS is further enhanced since Gamebow runs on the latest AAOS version; Android Automotive 14.SPARQ OS is the dynamic and rapidly developing IVI solution developed by P3 based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest growing in-vehicle operating system in the world today. SPARQ's cockpit platform includes an app store, navigation, digital and personal voice assistant, charging, media and entertainment. It features fully automated over-the-air software and firmware updates.Famobi creates premium HTML5 cross-platform games that are fully responsive, text-free and available in 3D. Its portfolio includes popular titles Cut The Rope, Words of Wonders and Thief Puzzle.“We're excited that users can now enjoy Famobi games offline as well as when connected, so that for passengers, especially children, the fun can last the whole journey,” said Ilker Aydin, CEO & Founder of Famobi.“We're really proud of our partnership with P3, the go-to Android Automotive specialists, and thrilled that Gamebow can entertain SPARQ OS users anytime, even offline,” he added.“As our anchor games partner, Famobi is already an important part of the SPARQ ecosystem. Gamebow will be pre-integrated as the default game hub in our Android Automotive OS implementations,” commented Marius Mailat, CTO & Managing Director of P3 digital services.“With the new offline Gamebow option from Famobi, we're giving even more choice to SPARQ users: They can enhance their rides through play, anywhere, no network coverage required,” Mailat added.“Games matter to car owners, particularly parents, and with Gamebow we're providing OEMs with a unique opportunity to differentiate their offerings for these customers.”About P3 digital servicesWith 28 years' experience in automotive industry consulting and software development, P3 creates customized In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest-growing IVI operating system today. SPARQ OS is P3's pioneering IVI solution that helps car manufacturers to differentiate by delivering advanced top-bottom custom Human-Machine Interface (HMI), service layer and Vehicle Hardware Abstraction Layer (VHAL) integration. Major car, truck and motorcycle makers have benefitted from P3 innovations, having deployed SPARQ OS as their core IVI system. P3 digital services is part of P3 group, a leading international technology consulting and software development company with a rapidly growing team of more than 1,800 consultant engineers working to develop and implement solutions to today's complex technology challenges.About FamobiFamobi GmbH is a leading developer and publisher of premium HTML5 games with its headquarters in Cologne, Germany. The team includes experts in the game and tech industry to bring app quality to the web. As a first mover, Famobi shaped the industry by introducing games that are fully responsive, text-free, real 3D and have small file sizes. Famobi was formerly known as KaiserGames GmbH and released Germany's and Türkiye's first web-gaming portal KralOyun (2004) as well as Spielaffe (2006).

