(MENAFN) Canadian scientist Ivan Katchanovski has been placed on Ukraine's Mirotvorets "kill list," a state-linked database, due to his alleged involvement in Russian disinformation campaigns and spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda. Katchanovski, a part-time professor at the University of Ottawa, condemned his inclusion on the list, calling it “Orwellian” and attributing it to his research on Ukraine’s far-right groups.



Katchanovski pointed to a tweet he shared with Elon Musk about a Nazi SS Galicia veteran and a post about a neo-Nazi Azov leader performing a Nazi salute, as well as his academic work on the far-right's involvement in the 2014 Maidan protests, as evidence used against him. The scholar linked his inclusion on the list to his criticism of Yaroslav Hunka, a 99-year-old former member of the Nazi Galicia Division, who received a standing ovation in the Canadian parliament in 2023.



Katchanovski also claimed that his property in Ukraine had been illegally seized in retaliation for his academic work. Mirotvorets, which was created in 2014 and has ties to Ukraine's security agencies, has been criticized for listing the personal details of foreign journalists, politicians, and other figures, including former U.S. representative Tulsi Gabbard, journalist Tucker Carlson, and former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

