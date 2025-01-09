Oncare Alliance Welcomes East Texas Hematology Oncology To Its Expanding Network

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PUYALLUP, Wash., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ONCare Alliance, the leading dedicated to empowering independent oncology practices, is proud to announce the addition of East Texas Hematology Oncology to its growing organization. Located in Lufkin, Texas, East Texas Hematology Oncology has been a cornerstone of cancer care in the region for over 40 years, serving as the largest and most trusted provider in East Texas.

Dr. Pramod Pinnamaneni, lead physician, of East Texas Hematology Oncology, emphasizes the importance of this partnership. "Our practice has always been rooted in providing personalized, high-quality care to our rural community. However, the landscape of oncology is rapidly evolving, and we recognized the need for collaboration and support to remain independent. Joining ONCare Alliance ensures we can continue to deliver exceptional care while leveraging the resources and expertise of a national network."

East Texas Hematology Oncology's commitment to comprehensive and patient-centered care aligns seamlessly with ONCare Alliance's mission of enhancing community oncology practices. Through this collaboration, the practice will gain access to advanced clinical trials, cutting-edge data analytics, and a robust support system for operational and clinical innovation.

"We are thrilled to welcome East Texas Hematology Oncology to our alliance," said Dr. Sibel Blau, co-chair, president, and CEO of ONCare Alliance. "Dr. Pinnamaneni and his team have demonstrated an unwavering dedication to their patients and community. Together, we will continue to advance the standard of oncology care in rural areas, ensuring that patients have access to the latest treatments and support, close to home."

ONCare Alliance, formed through the merger of National Cancer Care Alliance (NCCA) and Quality Cancer Care Alliance (QCCA) in February 2024, is committed to empowering independent practices, fostering innovation, and enhancing access to quality cancer care. With the addition of East Texas Hematology Oncology, ONCare Alliance now includes 32 practices and 850+ providers across the nation, all working collaboratively to redefine excellence in oncology care.

About ONCare Alliance :

ONCare Alliance is a network of independent oncology practices with a common goal: Ensure cancer patients receive the highest quality care possible close to home. Our mission is to sustain and enhance the independent practice of oncology by providing opportunities for collaboration in research, data-based projects, patient support services, and practice enhancement strategies.



SOURCE ONCare Alliance

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED