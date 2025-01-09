Akij Air To Cosponsor Dhaka Travel Mart 2025

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka, 9 January,2025- Renowned private sector company of the country Akij Air joins the 20th edition of the international fair Dhaka Travel Mart 2025 as the cosponsor. The 3-day fair, organized by The Bangladesh Monitor, premier travel and tourism publication will be held between from February 6-8, 2025 at the Ball Room of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the two organizations was signed at the Bangladesh Monitor's office in Dhaka today.

Daraz Mahmud, Chief Commercial Officer of Akij Air and Dr. Farhad Kamal, Managing Editor, The Bangladesh Monitor signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.

Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor, The Bangladesh Monitor; Mohammad Abdul Halim, Assistant Manager-Operations and Sheldon Joseph D'Silva, Assistant Manager-Sales of Akij Air were present among others.

Under the MoU, Akij Air will extend all out support to The Bangladesh Monitor in organizing and promoting the Dhaka Travel Mart 2025 at home and abroad. The airline will also launch a new product, and will offer attractive discounts on airfares to global destinations for visitors of the fair.

This year more than 45 public and private organizations from 8 countries including host Bangladesh will showcase their products and services during the fair.



The fair will be open for visitors from 10 am to 8 pm every day from February 6-8, on payment of

entry fee of Tk 50 per person, which will give opportunity for visitors to win attractive raffle prizes including air tickets to domestic and international destinations.

