Russians Conducting Infantry Assaults With Small Groups On Zaporizhzhia Front NG Spox

As reported by Ukrinform, National Guard Spokesperson Ruslan Muzychuk disclosed this during a television broadcast.

"Over the past two months, in the areas where our units are performing tasks in the south, particularly in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy has not significantly increased the pace of combat actions. The enemy conducted low-intensity assault operations, mostly infantry assaults with small groups, as well as assaults using light vehicles, quad bikes, and buggies," Muzychuk said.

Muzychuk noted that in the Zaporizhzhia sector, the occupiers are consistently conducting aerial and engineering reconnaissance, including efforts to find out about the defense systems along the Ukrainian positions.

He added that over the past day, the National Guard units repelled 11 enemy assault attempts along the front line, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on January 8, the Ukrainian Defense Forces engaged in 166 combat clashes with the Russian invaders along the frontline, with the heaviest fighting occurring in the Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, and Kursk sectors.