Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Patent Landscape Report 2025: Significant Growth With Patent Filings Increasing Eightfold Over The Past 13 Years

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Patent Landscape Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The PVC report provides a comprehensive patent landscape analysis, examining 49,233 patents filed from 2010 to 2023 across key jurisdictions. This extensive dataset is sourced from international patent offices and includes detailed insights on trends, sales data, and growth forecasts. By integrating both quantitative and qualitative data, the report establishes a solid basis for understanding technological evolution, competitive positioning, and market dynamics within the PVC sector. This multifaceted approach supports strategic insights into current trends and potential areas for innovation in the PVC industry.

The report identifies key technological areas, including advancements in "Organic Macromolecular Compounds" and "Processing of Plastics," which enhance the versatility and sustainability of PVC products. Innovations in these domains, such as bio-based additives, recycling processes, and high-performance compounding techniques, are crucial for improving durability and reducing the environmental footprint of PVC.

Major players in the PVC industry include LG Chemical Ltd, 3M Innovative Properties Co, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, and Flooring Industries Limited S.A.R.L. These companies lead in patent activity, focusing on various aspects of PVC technology, such as advanced polymer compositions, sustainable production methods, and specialized additives. For instance, LG Chemical has pioneered eco-friendly polymerization techniques, while BASF emphasizes sustainable material innovation.

The PVC sector is also marked by strong collaborative efforts, as companies form alliances to drive technological progress. Partnerships between industry leaders and research institutions have been instrumental in advancing areas such as recycling and bio-based PVC production, demonstrating a collective commitment to sustainable development in PVC technology.

This report is an essential resource for companies, policymakers, and investors, offering a comprehensive view of patent trends, technological advancements, and competitive dynamics in PVC. By showcasing the latest innovations and leading companies, the report supports R&D, investment planning, and policy formulation aimed at fostering growth and sustainability in the PVC industry.

The report is divided into core sections, each delivering essential insights into different facets of PVC technology. Key sections include the Landscape Overview, Market Analysis, Technology Analysis, and Key Players. Each part provides a unique perspective aimed at supporting decisions in research, investment, and strategy within the PVC industry.

Landscape Overview

The landscape overview illustrates patent activity trends in PVC technology from 2010 to 2023. It reveals significant growth, with patent filings increasing eightfold over the past 13 years. Leading jurisdictions include the U.S. and China, which collectively account for 74% of patents, while Europe and South Korea are also noteworthy contributors, emphasizing global advancements in PVC applications.

Market Analysis Section

This section explores the commercial aspects of PVC, analyzing global sales data, market share, and major producers. It aligns patent activity with market growth, highlighting high-demand applications such as construction, automotive, and packaging. The analysis uncovers strong growth potential in regions with substantial R&D, especially in Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe.

Technology Analysis Section

In the technology analysis, the report focuses on primary technological domains within PVC, such as advanced polymer compositions and emulsion polymerization processes. Key innovations are identified in areas like sustainable additives, bio-based PVC, and recycling technologies. This section pinpoints high-impact technologies that drive PVC innovation and sustainability, spotlighting intense patent activity and future R&D opportunities.

Top Player Section

The top player section provides insights into leading companies in PVC technology, including LG Chemical Ltd, 3M Innovative Properties Co, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, and Flooring Industries Limited S.A.R.L. Each company is assessed based on its patent portfolio, technological focus, and contributions to the PVC industry. For example, LG Chemical's developments in advanced polymerization and BASF's innovations in eco-friendly compounds are highlighted. The section also examines strategic partnerships that enhance technology growth and support leadership in PVC applications.

Overall, this report offers a comprehensive view of the PVC industry, integrating patent trends, market dynamics, and competitive insights. The report serves as an essential resource for stakeholders in R&D, policy, and investment, providing a strategic roadmap for leveraging advancements in PVC technology.

Companies Featured



LG Chemical Ltd

3M Innovative Properties Co

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company

Flooring Industries Limited S.A.R.L.

Nanotek Instruments, Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Westlake Chemical Corporation

INEOS Group

Occidental Chemical Corporation (OxyChem)

Global Graphene Group Inc

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd

Solutia Inc.

Taminco Corporation

Commonwealth Laminating & Coating, Inc.

Knowlton Technologies, LLC

Bayer Assets (acquired by BASF)

Wintershall Dea Solvay (Polyamide business acquired by BASF)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Patent Landscape Overview

2.1. Patent Family Analysis

2.2. Patent-Market Coverage

2.3. Geographical jurisdiction

3. Market and Competitor Analysis

3.1. Market at a Glance

3.2. Market Share of Main Producers

3.3. Main Processes in PVC Production

3.4. Top Applicants

3.5. Market Coverage of Top Applicants

3.6. Top Owners

3.7. Highly-Cited Applicants

3.8. Collaboration

3.8.1. Top Ten Applicants' collaborations

3.8.2. The strongest cooperation networks

3.9. Top applicant activity

3.10. Pioneer companies in the last 5 years

3.11. Top applicant clustering

3.12. Pending patents

4. Technology Analysis

4.1. Top Technologies

4.1.1. Top Technologies by Class

4.1.2. Top Technologies by Sub-Class

4.1.3. Top Technologies by Main-Group

4.1.4. Top Technologies by Sub-Group

4.1.5. Top Technologies and Main Trends

4.2. Five Recent dominant technologies

4.3. Key Patents

4.4. The main themes of patents

4.5. Technology clustering

4.6. Top inventors

5. Key Players' Patent Profile

5.1. LG Chemical Ltd

5.1.1. LG Chemical Ltd Overview

5.1.2. Patent family analysis

5.1.3. Top Products

5.1.4. Top Processes

5.1.5. Top Technologies

5.1.6. Collaboration

5.1.7. Merge and Acquisitions

5.1.8. Key patents

5.1.9. Topic modeling

5.1.10. Patents clustering

5.2. 3M Innovative Properties Co

5.2.1. 3M Innovative Properties Co Overview

5.2.2. Patent family analysis

5.2.3. Top products

5.2.4. Top Processes

5.2.5. Top Technologies

5.2.6. Collaboration

5.2.7. Merge and Acquisitions

5.2.8. Key patents

5.2.9. Topic modeling

5.2.10. Patents clustering

5.3. BASF SE

5.3.1. BASF SE Overview

5.3.2. Patent family analysis

5.3.3. Top Products

5.3.4. Top Processes

5.3.5. Top Technologies

5.3.6. Collaboration

5.3.7. Merge and Acquisitions

5.3.8. Key patents

5.3.9. Topic modeling

5.3.10. Patents clustering

5.4. Eastman Chemical Co

5.4.1. Eastman Chemical Company Overview

5.4.2. Patent family analysis

5.4.3. Top products

5.4.4. Top Processes

5.4.5. Top Technologies

5.4.6. Collaboration

5.4.7. Merge and Acquisitions

5.4.8. Key patents

5.4.9. Topic modeling

5.4.10. Patents clustering

5.5. Flooring Industries Limited S.A.R.L.

5.5.1. Flooring Industries Limited S.A.R.L. Overview

5.5.2. Patent family analysis

5.5.3. Top Products

5.5.4. Top Processes

5.5.5. Top Technologies

5.5.6. Collaboration

5.5.7. Merge and Acquisitions

5.5.8. Key patents

5.5.9. Topic modeling

5.5.10. Patents clustering

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900