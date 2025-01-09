Quori® Expands Global Defense Partnerships, Strengthening Security Across Africa And Europe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading Defense Organizations Now Rely on Quori for Advanced Threat Detection and Predictive Intelligence

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Quori®, an advanced operational intelligence system (OIS) powered by AI, is now a trusted partner of leading African and European defense organizations, accelerating their ability to combat emerging threats with unprecedented speed and accuracy.

Following years of innovation, Quori has transitioned from innovation to impact, actively deployed by national security agencies and the United Nations . The system has already reduced risk activity by over 75% within the first year of use in some regions. Quori has also improved the amount and precision of data collection by 100% in just 18 months and reduced operator-hours spent on reporting, email, and data collection tasks by over 50%.

Some of the advanced features being used by Quori's partners, which add critical capability to their operations, include:

. Enhanced Collect: Aggregates global data from multiple stakeholders, including the public, via a web platform and mobile app for strategic advantage.

. Integrated Dashboard: Provides a single view of operations, combining mapping, tracking, geofencing, and real-time alerts.

. Predictive Capabilities: Highlights risks 24 hours in advance by analyzing millions of scenarios, cutting weeks of human analysis to seconds.

. Computer Vision Technology: Automatically detects, classifies, and tracks objects and situations of interest from drone, CCTV and satellite imagery.

Expanding Partnerships to Strengthen Global Security

Quori's partnerships with African and European defense organizations underscore its pivotal role in defeating challenges to global security. By enabling faster pattern recognition, resource allocation, and vulnerability detection, Quori empowers defense agencies to stay ahead of emerging threats.

“Quori represents a new era in operational intelligence and decision support,” said Marta Tufa, CEO of Quori.“Our system is designed to anticipate risks and enable smarter, faster decisions, which provides our partners with critical and tactical advantage in identifying both threats and opportunities.”

Built for all Operating Environments

Since its inception in 2018, Quori has evolved to become a rapidly deployable, scalable solution that accelerates the transformation of raw data into actionable intelligence. Its adaptability ensures it meets the demands of modern defense and intelligence operations.

For more information about Quori, visit

About Quori

Quori® is a global operational intelligence system, powered by AI. It provides strategic and tactical advantage through enhanced situational awareness and predictions of future risk. Quori empowers organizations to collect data, uncover threats, and protect what matters-from natural resources to critical infrastructure.

