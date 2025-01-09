Egypt, EU Discuss Situation In Palestine, Syria, Libya, Sudan, Somalia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, discussed Thursday, the situations in Palestine, Syria, Libya, Sudan and Somalia.

This came in a meeting between President Al-Sisi and the President of the European Parliament, during which they exchanged views on regional developments, said the Egyptian presidential spokesman, Ambassador Mohamad El-Shenawy in a press statement.

President Al-Sisi highlighted the Egyptian efforts to cease fire in Gaza, release hostages and detainees, and facilitate the access of humanitarian aid to the Strip, stressing the need to implement the two-state solution as the only option to achieve sustainable peace and stability in the region.

He also stressed Egypt's keenness on the unity of Syria and the integrity of its territories and the necessity for the political process to include all Syrian factions, explaining that Egypt will always stand with the Syrian people. (end)

