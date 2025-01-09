SMART Bazaar Introduces 'Women's Wednesday' Weekly Celebration For Women Shoppers

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 8th January, 2025: SMART Bazaar is proud to introduce Women's Wednesday, a special mid-week initiative dedicated to celebrating women and enhancing their shopping experience.



Launched on January 8th, the campaign kicked off with a special inaugural event featuring renowned Darshana Banik. The event brought together women from local households for an intimate discussion on self-love, turning passions into businesses, and the importance of independence. The occasion was filled with fun games, creating a vibrant and empowering atmosphere for the women attendees.



Every Wednesday, SMART Bazaar invites women to make the store their go-to destination, a vibrant hub – their favourite hangout spot - where they can enjoy a variety of in-store activities, expert lifestyle consultations, and a welcoming, relaxing atmosphere.



In addition to these engaging experiences, there will be exclusive, women centric promotions on a range of products, including personal care, fashion, beauty, and more.



Company :-Media Connect

Email :...