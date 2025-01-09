SMART Bazaar Introduces 'Women's Wednesday' Weekly Celebration For Women Shoppers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease)
Kolkata, 8th January, 2025: SMART Bazaar is proud to introduce Women's Wednesday, a special mid-week initiative dedicated to celebrating women and enhancing their shopping experience.
Launched on January 8th, the campaign kicked off with a special inaugural event featuring renowned actress Darshana Banik. The event brought together women from local households for an intimate discussion on self-love, turning passions into businesses, and the importance of independence. The occasion was filled with fun games, creating a vibrant and empowering atmosphere for the women attendees.
Every Wednesday, SMART Bazaar invites women to make the store their go-to destination, a vibrant hub – their favourite hangout spot - where they can enjoy a variety of in-store activities, expert lifestyle consultations, and a welcoming, relaxing atmosphere.
In addition to these engaging experiences, there will be exclusive, women centric promotions on a range of products, including personal care, fashion, beauty, and more.
Company :-Media Connect
Email :...
MENAFN09012025003198003206ID1109071924
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.