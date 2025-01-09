Trudeau’S Exit: A Blow To Lula’S Progressive Agenda On Global Stage

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Justin Trudeau's decision to step down as Canada's Prime has sent ripples through international politics, potentially impacting Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's global agenda.



This development is seen as a possible setback for Lula's progressive and climate-focused initiatives. Trudeau's departure may weaken support for environmental policies, a key focus for Lula.



This shift comes at a crucial time, with Brazil set to host COP-30, the world climate conference. The Canadian leader had been a vocal ally in promoting green initiatives on the world stage.



Under Trudeau, Canada set ambitious environmental targets, including zero carbon emissions by 2025. He also introduced a Carbon Tax to encourage energy transition. These policies aligned closely with Lula's international agenda, making Trudeau a valuable partner.



The upcoming Canadian elections could see Pierre Poilievre, the Conservative Party leader, take power. Analysts suggest Poilievre may adopt a more economic-focused approach to climate policy, similar to Donald Trump's stance in the United States.







Trump's potential re-election further complicates matters for Lula. The Republican leader might once again withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement , potentially influencing other conservative leaders worldwide.

Trudeau's Resignation

Trudeau's exit also removes a prominent voice for progressive causes such as gender ideology and marijuana decriminalization. While these issues are not central to Lula's foreign policy, they resonate with his support base.



Opposition figures in Brazil have celebrated Trudeau's resignation, attributing it to a "Trump effect." They see it as part of a right-wing wave sparked by Trump 's election, impacting various global issues.



Trudeau's decision to resign followed criticism from within his party, particularly after his deputy prime minister's resignation in December 2024. The Canadian government has faced public discontent over immigration policies and rising living costs.



As Lula prepares to host COP-30, Trudeau's departure presents a significant challenge. The loss of a key ally in environmental matters, coupled with potential opposition from conservative leaders, may complicate Lula's efforts to advance ambitious climate measures on the global stage.

MENAFN09012025007421016031ID1109071824