Discover Olympian Manu Bhaker's Home, A Story Of Style, Strength, And Family In 'Asian Paints Where The Heart Is' Season 8

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Asian Paints continues to celebrate the stories behind remarkable homes with Season 8 of ' Asian Paints Where the Heart Is '. The latest episode invites viewers into the warm and inspiring world of Manu Bhaker , an Olympic medal-winning shooter and Indian sports icon. A young icon who has brought immense pride to the nation, Manu offers a heartfelt glimpse into the values that shape her life and her home.



Asian Paints Where The Heart Is - Manu Bhaker





Rooted in humble beginnings in Goria Village, Haryana, Manu Bhaker's story is one of grit and gratitude-shaped by cherished memories of growing up with her mother and brother while her father worked at sea in the merchant navy. Her home beautifully reflects this journey, combining modern minimalism with traditional warmth.“I have come a long way, and I've realized that it's not just the athlete who wins a medal for the country, but the entire family that makes sacrifices to make it possible. This house is my way of honoring their love and support,” Manu shares with heartfelt emotion.





Asian Paints Where The Heart Is - Manu Bhaker's home





Transformed with the expertise of Asian Paints Beautiful Homes Service, Manu's home radiates warmth and love. Designed as a tribute to her parents, the makeover seamlessly blends minimalism with personal touches, creating a truly special space.“When I think of home, it means comfort, belonging, and most importantly, my mom,” she adds with a smile.





The living room, a cozy yet elegant space, features the Gokul Pichwai wallpaper from the Asian Paints Sabyasachi for Nilaya range. The striking wallpaper adorns motifs of cows and trees, paying homage to her rural roots and her mother's fondness for these symbols. Muted ivory tones complement the centrepiece, creating a calm and sophisticated vibe.“Mom absolutely loved this wallpaper. It's the only bold element here, while everything else is subtle,” says Manu.





A corner of the home proudly displays Manu's sporting achievements, including a selection from her vast collection of medals.“"These medals represent just 10% of what I've achieved, but they hold immense sentimental value,” she remarks. Thoughtfully, she has left room for more medals, symbolizing her ongoing journey as an athlete.





Manu's bedroom is a sanctuary of pastel hues that reflect her personality and preferences.“I wanted the vibe of my room to flow seamlessly from the wallpaper, with colours that are soothing and close to my heart,” she says. Accented with green tones and a hand-painted doodle wall, the space mirrors her calm and focused approach to life. The doodle reflects her creative side serving as a unique focal point in the room. Manu shared,“This doodle wall makes the space feel truly mine. It's playful, lively, and every time I look at it, it reminds me of the joy and creativity that I wanted in my home.”





For Manu, her home embodies strength and love, values she attributes to the women in her life. A striking line she holds dear says it all:“Strong women raise strong girls.” Her journey, much like her home, is a story of determination, resilience, and family.





Manu's home is more than a space-it's a sanctuary that reflects her personality, values, and journey. Designed with her family's involvement, it embodies strength, creativity, and love. From the soothing pastels of her bedroom to the sophisticated living room design, every detail tells a story of shared memories and resilience. Her home stands as a heartfelt haven, inspiring others to infuse their spaces with personal touches and meaning.





About 'Asian Paints Where The Heart Is' Season 08

Asian Paints is back with the new season of its beloved original home décor digital series, ' Asian Paints Where the Heart Is '. Season 8 brings a wealth of home décor inspiration to audiences through captivating personal stories shared by admired celebrities. In this season, prominent personalities like Ananya Panday, Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Taapsee Pannu, Manu Bhaker, and Joseph Radhik and Devika Narain have warmly opened their homes, offering viewers the opportunity to discover their design ideas and gather décor inspiration that have shaped their living spaces. The episodes also delve into the significance of relationships and what 'home' means to them. To further enhance the viewer experience and provide them with a seamless way to recreate the celebrity-inspired look in their own homes, Season 8 introduces convenient style guides in each episode. This engaging segment directs viewers to BeautifulHome , Asian Paints' comprehensive decor services platform, offering a wide range of home and décor items. Experience the new season on Asian Paints' digital platforms or stream it on Jio Cinema.





