Israeli military constructs structures on Lebanese side of Mount Hermon

(MENAFN) The Israeli military is constructing fortifications, bunkers, and observation towers on the Lebanese side of the Mount Hermon mountain range, a Lebanese security source revealed to Xinhua on Wednesday.



The source, who requested anonymity, stated that these newly established Israeli positions have a direct view over extensive Lebanese territories in the eastern and southern regions of Lebanon.



"From the Lebanese village of Ain Aata and the town of Rashaya al-Wadi, located in eastern Lebanon, the Israeli military facilities, which include bulldozers, excavators, and cranes, can be clearly observed. These machines are being used to construct roads connecting the hills and to set up several bunkers, fortifications, and watchtowers," the source explained.



The source further emphasized, "This Israeli action represents a breach of Lebanon's territorial integrity, as part of the road and some of the construction activities are taking place on the western Lebanese side of Mount Hermon."



Mount Hermon, which spans the border between Lebanon and Syria, has a peak that rises to 2,814 meters above sea level.

