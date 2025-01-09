NHRC Chairperson Meets Spanish Ambassador

Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah yesterday met with Ambassador of Spain to Qatar H E Javier Carbajosa Sanchez in her office at the Committee's headquarters.

