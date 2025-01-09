Kuku FM's Spiritual Vertical - Bhakti To Officially Launch At Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kuku FM, India's largest for streaming and shows branches out into the spiritual domain with the“Bhakti App”. The new app will be launched at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 - the largest religious congregation in the world, set to attract over 400 million people worldwide.



Bhakti app aims to elevate the quality of spirituality-themed shows in India by offering an audio OTT platform that has a dedicated team and resources to expand its library of shows over the next 1 year. Bhakti app, houses over 2000 hours of 500+ spirituality-themed shows, audiobooks, bhajans, lessons and more. Listeners can choose from devotional songs, inspiring audio-epics to thematic content around Indian festivals and spiritual chants. The long-form audio shows showcase India's spiritual heritage and mythology like Bhagwad Gita, Mahabharat, Ram Katha, Vishnu Puran and more. The audio library will cater to devotees across all age groups.



Talking about the launch, Jhoomer Sinha, Vice President - Hindi Business India, Kuku FM said,“India's rich culture and spiritual diversity will be on full display at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Given the massive attendance and the positive sentiments around it, we feel this is the perfect platform to launch our devotional and spiritual app - Bhakti. There is a dearth of high-quality professionally produced premium shows in this genre and we intend to fill this gap with this app. We have drawn inspiration from our rich heritage and have high quality audio shows spanning content across mythology, spirituality, devotion, rituals as well as chants and bhajans.



At the Kumbh Mela, a 360-degree campaign is being planned leveraging on-ground presence with tent branding, kiosks and more. Across the kiosks, devotees will get a glimpse of our audio shows as well as a chance to participate in several contests. The campaign's give-aways include an all-expense sponsored trip across India's holy Char Dhaams among many other thoughtful prizes. A follow-on Bhakti campaign will also be kickstarted across digital platforms to reach new audiences throughout the country.”



Elaborating further Jhoomer said,“While the Maha Kumbh Mela happens once in 12 years, with Bhakti App, devotees can continue their spiritual journeys from any corner of the world with just a click. In the beta stage, we have received a resounding response from users with 500k downloads and extremely positive feedback.”



Bhakti App features some of the most popular scriptures and audiobooks such as Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana & Mahabharata, Secrets of the Four Yugas, Mystery of Seven Immortals, Samudra Manthan & Kalki Avatar, Tales of Vedas and Upanishads and more. With Bhakti app, Kuku FM also forays into India's music streaming and astrology market by offering a selected curation of devotional music and astrology-centred original content available on the app.



Plans are underway for the next year to double Bhakti's library catalogue with an aim to expand across multiple languages beyond Hindi.



