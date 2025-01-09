Palisade Capital Management Sponsors Englewood Health Foundation Breakfast Club

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FORT LEE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Palisade Capital Management proudly sponsored the Englewood Foundation's December 2024 Breakfast Club event, held at the Montammy Club in Alpine, New Jersey. This distinguished gathering brought together community leaders, healthcare advocates, and supporters for a morning of inspiration and meaningful dialogue. The event featured CNBC Host Becky Quick and award-winning journalist and author Debra Bruno, who engaged attendees with thought-provoking discussions on leadership, community impact, and personal growth. Their insights left a lasting impression on all who attended.“Sponsoring events like the Breakfast Club aligns with our commitment to supporting initiatives that empower individuals and strengthen our local community,” said Alison Berman, Managing Partner, President & CEO of Palisade Capital Management.“It's a privilege to contribute to the meaningful work of the Englewood Health Foundation.”As a longstanding advocate for community engagement, Palisade Capital Management recognizes the importance of fostering connections that drive positive change. Supporting the Englewood Health Foundation underscores the firm's dedication to creating a brighter future for the communities it serves.For more information about Palisade Capital Management's community initiatives or wealth management services, please visit palisadecapital or call 1-201-585-7733.About Palisade Capital Management:Palisade Capital Management is an independently owned investment management firm based in Fort Lee, New Jersey. With 30 years of experience, Palisade specializes in providing personalized wealth management solutions to individuals families , and institutions . The firm is dedicated to fostering long-term relationships built on trust, accountability, and exceptional client service.About Englewood Health Foundation:The Englewood Health Foundation supports the vital work of Englewood Health, funding innovative programs, advanced medical technology, and community outreach initiatives. Through events like the Breakfast Club, the Foundation continues to inspire philanthropic support and strengthen the health and well-being of the local community.

