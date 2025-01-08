Geekie AI Launches To Make Artificial Intelligence Accessible, Ethical, And Fun For Everyday Professionals & Teams

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Geekie AI empowers teams through AI training, ethical policy development, and program deployment-helping businesses automate the boring and amplify the brilliant.

Brie Pinnow, CEO of Geekie AI, is passionate about helping businesses and individuals embrace AI with confidence.

Education & consulting firm aims to help 10,000 professionals - from small business to corporate teams - master AI tools by 2026

- Brie Pinnow, CEO of Geekie AIDES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Geekie AI , an AI education & consulting firm, is officially launching to give individuals and businesses a cognitive edge by unlocking the potential of artificial intelligence. With a mission to make AI fun, approachable, and actionable, Geekie AI aims to help organizations automate the boring, amplify the brilliant, and embrace the future of work confidently.“AI isn't about replacing people; it's about enhancing what we do,” said Brie Pinnow , CEO of Geekie AI.“We're here to show companies how each individual employee and team can integrate AI in ways that feel intuitive, ethical, and impactful-because mastery starts with just getting started.”Geekie AI uniquely offers:➡️ AI Training & Education : Hands-on sessions covering AI essentials, emerging trends, hot tools, and real-world strategies you can use immediately.➡️ AI Comfort Programs: Personalized workshops with hands-on exercises to build AI confidence and skills-tailored to all skills levels.➡️ AI in Action Programs: A tailored service helping teams identify and implement AI use cases, optimizing processes by up to 40%.➡️ Ethical AI Policy Development: Guided workshops to help leadership craft actionable, ethical AI policies designed for employees to understand and live out - all in <30 days.➡️ AI Mastery Membership: Keep up with changes through monthly training, live Q&A sessions, exclusive toolkits, a prompt library, and access to a private Slack communityThe firm aims to train 10,000 professionals in ethical AI implementation by 2026, with a particular focus on democratizing AI access for Main Street - serving small and medium businesses and teams that may not ordinarily have tech expertise. As one of the few female-founded AI consultancies, Geekie AI is committed to bringing diverse perspectives to technology adoption.Geekie AI is kicking off its journey with a keynote by CEO Brie Pinnow on January 14 for fellow women business leaders at the Rise Breakfast Club event in Des Moines. Geekie AI is also hosting an upcoming free live webinar on February 5, 2025 -“5 Hacks to Make AI Your Teammate, Not Replacement.”For more information about Geekie AI, its services and free events, visit .About Geekie AIGeekie AI is a consulting firm dedicated to making AI approachable, ethical, and impactful. Founded by Brie Pinnow, Geekie AI empowers businesses to thrive in the AI era with innovative training, consulting, automation enablement services and ethical policy development.

