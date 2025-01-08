Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 35: Allu Arjun's Film Mints ₹1213 Cr 'Extended Version' Postponed To THIS Date

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 collection Day 35: Allu Arjun's movie Pushpa 2: The Rule have been storming at the box office since the its release date on December 5. Although its daily have slowed down recently, the continues to draw audiences to theatres, eager to witness the Icon Star's outstanding performance.

As per Sacnilk data, early eastimates show that the has collected ₹2.15 crore net in India on Day 34. With this, the report also states that the total collection of the film in India stands at ₹1213 crore net.

Pushpa 2 reloaded

The makers of the Pushpa 2, Mythri Movie Makers, in a post on X announced that the film's“reloaded version” will have extra 20 minutes of added footage to the original 200-minute theatrical runtime. This extended version was earlier set to release on January 11, but now will be released on January 17, the makers announced. They added that due to technical delays in processing the content, the reloaded version of the film was delayed. With this extended version, Pushpa 2 The Rule will become the longest Indian film , with a runtime of 3 hours and 40 minutes.

The film has already broken records with its theatrical version, and has surpassed 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' to become the highest-grossing Indian film ever. The film directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

The stampede occurred at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad on December 4 as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor during the 'Pushpa 2' premiere. Following the tragedy, a case was registered against Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management at the Chikkadpally police station. The charges were filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint by the deceased woman's family. The actor was arrested on December 13 in connection with the case. However, the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail on December 14. He was granted regular bail by a city court on January 3.