Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Of New Inland Empire Community
Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Iris at The Arboretum
on Saturday, January 11,
from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for community tours. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.
More about Iris at The Arboretum :
New two-story homes with open layouts
Four thoughtfully designed floor plans
Generous homesites offering ample privacy
3 to 4 bedrooms & approx. 1,750 to 1,952 sq. ft.
Convenient access to I-15 & I-215
Near shopping, dining & recreation
Community pool, spa, cabanas, BBQ pavilion, fitness center, indoor/outdoor lounge, cybercafé, multipurpose room, tot lot & dog park
Iris at The Arboretum
is located at 16543 Botanical Lane in Fontana. For more information, call 909.789.0467
or visit RichmondAmerican .
About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.
