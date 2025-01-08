Emotionwave To Join NAMM SHOW 2025, Aiming To Transform The North American Instrument Market With Aiot Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cloud integration of performance data through mobile on-device AI, offering innovative connectivity experiences.

애너하임(ANAHEIM), CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Emotionwave announced on the 2nd that it will participate in the NAMM SHOW 2025 , the largest and instrument in the United States, to unveil its new vision. At this exhibition, Emotionwave will present various innovative technologies and solutions under the theme of "Revolutionizing the North American Instrument Market Through AIoT.“NAMM SHOW 2025 will be held from January 21 to January 25 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, USA. NAMM SHOW is a major global event in the music industry, attracting over 110,000 visitors and 7,000 global companies each year. Major companies such as Yamaha, Fender, and Roland, which lead the music and instrument industries, will participate in the event, showcasing their latest technologies and innovative products. NAMM SHOW generates an economic impact of over $50 billion annually and plays a crucial role in presenting the global vision of the music and instrument industry.Emotionwave emphasized that its flagship technology, RIMA , is linked with instruments to provide unprecedented, innovative performance experiences. Without the need for attached devices, the mobile on-device AI technology supports both digital and analog instruments, offering new possibilities to musicians. According to a company official, this technology boasts ease of use and excellent connectivity, aiming to make instrument performance more intuitive and creative.Emotionwave's AI technology enables the integration of instruments worldwide, making it possible to cloudify performance data. Through this, musicians can easily manage their performance data and receive personalized analysis and feedback based on it. This data-driven approach is expected to revolutionize customer experiences and offer a new perspective on instrument usage.Notably, Emotionwave recently gained attention at the '2024 Data Promotion Week' held in Yeouido, where it presented the process and results of valuing AI music data. Emotionwave CEO Rio Jang(Soonchul Jang) emphasized the importance of data accuracy and refinement using the latest AI technologies, delivering the message, "The beginning and end of information technology is data.“Emotionwave has introduced "cross-dataset stem augmentation" and "intra-stem augmentation" technologies to improve data accuracy. These technologies integrate and utilize diverse music datasets effectively, addressing issues such as data imbalance and insufficient annotations. Additionally, through real-time data augmentation techniques using pitch changes in sound sources, Emotionwave has enhanced the universality and accuracy of AI models, generating innovative performance data.YourMT3+, a technology developed by Emotionwave's executive director Sungkyun Jang, utilizes multi-channel decoders (Multi-T5) to transform PCM data into single or multi-track sheet music. This technology contributes to efficiently processing complex music data and improving data quality. Such technologies form the core foundation of the products and services that Emotionwave will showcase at NAMM SHOW 2025.

