ISS National Lab Announces Up To $650,000 In Funding For Technology Advancement In Low Earth Orbit

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

The International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory is soliciting flight concepts for advancement that utilizes the space-based environment of the orbiting laboratory. This solicitation, " Advancement and Applied Research Leveraging the ISS National Lab ," is open to a broad range of technology areas, including chemical and material synthesis in space, translational medicine, in-space edge computing, and in-space servicing, assembly, and manufacturing. It also encompasses the application of space station remote sensing data to improve geospatial analytics for commercial use.

Space-based technology development and demonstration is a strategic priority for the ISS National Lab, as it provides an opportunity for accelerated technology maturation that may enable advancements to improve life for humanity and build commerce in low Earth orbit (LEO).

Through this research announcement, respondents may propose to use the unique environment of the orbiting platform to develop, test, or mature products and processes that have a demonstrated potential to produce near-term and positive direct or indirect economic impact. Flight concepts selected via this research announcement may be awarded funding to enable mission integration and operations support for projects that will be implemented on the space station.

Emphasis areas for this solicitation include but are not limited to:



Hardware prototype testing: Innovations addressing hardware product development gaps and emerging technology proliferation in the areas of electronics; semiconductors; nanotechnologies; robotics; sensors; and communications, remote sensing, computer, and satellite technology.



Process improvements: Use of the space station as a test bed to advance the development of facilities for high-throughput investigations or to demonstrate new methodologies for spaceflight research and development, or the use of space-based data to facilitate modeling of industrial systems.



Advanced materials: Current advanced materials research that addresses the development of next-generation production methods, testing of novel materials, and the exploitation of materials with unique properties.

Translational medicine: Validation of accelerated disease modeling, analyzing macromolecular structures for drug design, and demonstration of novel drug delivery and diagnostic services.

As an example, on

SpaceX's most recent Commercial Resupply Services mission for NASA to the space station, Kall Morris Inc., launched a project funded through a prior ISS National Lab technology development solicitation. The project is testing the REACCH capture system for space debris removal using the Astrobees, free-flying autonomous robots on the space station, bringing the capture system closer to commercialization. The system could reduce risk to current space-based infrastructure and clear orbital slots for future infrastructure.



This research announcement will follow a two-step proposal submission process. Before being invited to submit a full proposal, all interested investigators must submit a Step 1: Concept Summary for review. The Center for the Advancement of Science in SpaceTM, manager of the ISS National Lab, will host a webinar

on Thursday,

January 23, at 1 p.m. EST to discuss space station facilities and capabilities associated with this research announcement. Register in advance at the link.



Step 1: Concept Summaries must be submitted by the end of the day on March 3, 2025. Step 2: Full Proposals from those invited to submit will be due by the end of the day May 19, 2025. Multiple projects are expected to be awarded through this research announcement, with up to $650,000 in total funding available.

For more information about this opportunity, including how to submit a Step 1: Concept Summary, please visit the research announcement webpage . To learn more about the ISS National Lab and the science that it sponsors, please visit our website .

Download a high-resolution image for this release:

Astronaut Suni Williams Works With Astrobee

About the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory:

The International Space Station (ISS) is a one-of-a-kind laboratory that enables research and technology development not possible on Earth. As a public service enterprise, the ISS National Laboratory® allows researchers to leverage this multiuser facility to improve quality of life on Earth, mature space-based business models, advance science literacy in the future workforce, and expand a sustainable and scalable market in low Earth orbit. Through this orbiting national laboratory, research resources on the ISS are available to support non-NASA science, technology, and education initiatives from U.S. government agencies, academic institutions, and the private sector. The Center for the Advancement of Science in SpaceTM (CASIS®) manages the ISS National Lab, under Cooperative Agreement with NASA, facilitating access to its permanent microgravity research environment, a powerful vantage point in low Earth orbit, and the extreme and varied conditions of space. To learn more about the ISS National Lab, visit our website .

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, CASIS® accepts corporate and individual donations to help advance science in space for the benefit of humanity. For more information, visit our donations page .