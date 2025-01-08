عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of State Meets Iranian Foreign Minister

Minister Of State Meets Iranian Foreign Minister


1/8/2025 3:03:25 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tehran: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, met in Tehran today with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Abbas Araghchi.

The meeting discussed cooperation ties between the two countries and ways to bolster them, as well as a range of regional and global issues of shared concern.

Read Also
  • Minister of State meets Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister

MENAFN08012025000063011010ID1109069578


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search