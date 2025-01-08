Minister Of State Meets Iranian Foreign Minister
Tehran: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, met in Tehran today with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Abbas Araghchi.
The meeting discussed cooperation ties between the two countries and ways to bolster them, as well as a range of regional and global issues of shared concern.
