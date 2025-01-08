Leon Ives Releases Essential Guide“Vanished! How To Protect Yourself And Your Children” To Combat Missing Person

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GARNER, NC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the urgent need for practical safety measures amidst rising concerns about missing persons and assault cases, author Leon Ives has published“Vanished! How to Protect Yourself and Your Children”. Available on and other major platforms,“Vanished!” provides individuals, families, businesses, and institutions with life-saving guidance on preventing violent crimes and handling the aftermath of personal tragedies.“Vanished!” is not merely a book; it's a crucial resource for self-defense, awareness, and victim advocacy. Addressing the troubling national epidemic of disappearances, violent, and sexual assaults, Ives sheds light on the statistical underpinnings of these crimes while debunking common misconceptions.Through straightforward explanations, readers can learn how to reduce risks, protect loved ones, and empower themselves with preventative strategies. His guidance especially highlights the vulnerability of women and children-who account for a significant portion of yearly cases-and provides detailed methods for safeguarding against common threats.Ives' comprehensive approach includes:● Prevention Techniques: Proven strategies for minimizing the risk of assault and abduction in everyday scenarios.● Rapid Response Measures: Guidelines on what to do in the critical moments following a loved one's disappearance, aimed at increasing recovery chances.● Advocacy and Support: Encouragement and advice on how readers can serve as advocates, pushing for stronger protective measures and supporting affected families and victims.Ives emphasizes the often-overlooked statistics and dynamics behind reported cases, detailing how public reports can omit or distort the reality of disappearances and assaults.For instance, each year approximately 800,000 children and 200,000 adults are reported missing in the U.S.; however, actual numbers likely exceed these figures due to unreported cases and later-onset kidnappings. Alarmingly, up to 2.8 million children run away annually, with many facing subsequent harm from predators-a side of the problem frequently underreported.This indispensable guide also equips readers with actionable online resources and supplemental materials for continued education and heightened awareness, urging readers to remain vigilant.“Vanished!” is not about fostering fear but building awareness and preparedness in today's volatile and unpredictable world.Leon Ives calls on the public to take personal responsibility for their own safety and that of their loved ones, as law enforcement and judicial systems face limitations.“I cannot conceive of anything more devastating and heart-wrenching than losing someone you love or seeing them severely traumatized,” says Ives.“This book is about Awareness and Prevention-keeping yourself and others safe from becoming another statistic.”“Vanished! How to Protect Yourself and Your Children” is now available on Amazon and other leading retailers. Empower yourself, protect your family, and join the fight against the epidemic of violence and disappearances.Book Link:

