Astroturf Great Lakes Welcomes Robert Norman As Minnesota Sales Manager

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Mark Staten, Director of Sales at AstroTurf Great Lakes, expressed his confidence in Norman's ability to lead. "Norm has a way about him that brings a calm to the storm. His knowledge of the landscape of Minnesota athletics will help AstroTurf Great Lakes become a force in the state. We are looking forward to his inspiring leadership and innovative ideas as he becomes an all-star for AstroTurf Great Lakes."

Norman's background as an Activities Director and coach has given him a deep understanding of the needs and expectations of athletic programs, a perspective he is eager to bring to his new role. "I am thrilled to join the AstroTurf Great Lakes Team," said Norman. "With commitment and dedication, I look forward to serving Minnesota and meeting all their needs with unmatched quality and service."

President of AstroTurf Great Lakes, Todd DeWolfe, emphasized the value Norman brings to the team. "AstroTurf Great Lakes could not be more excited to add Rob as an up-and-coming all-star to our sales team. Not only is Robert a great person, but he brings a unique combination of athletic and sales experience that will expedite our growth in the Minnesota region."

Norman's extensive experience in athletics positions him perfectly to meet the needs of Minnesota's schools, clubs, and communities. His understanding of sports infrastructure and commitment to quality aligns seamlessly with AstroTurf's mission to deliver innovative and high-performing turf solutions.

AstroTurf Great Lakes looks forward to the impact Norman will make as he helps schools and athletic programs across Minnesota elevate their facilities with innovative turf systems.

About AstroTurf Great Lakes

AstroTurf Great Lakes is the exclusive distributor of AstroTurf products in Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois. With over 30 years of synthetic field experience, our focus is on Safety, Performance, Consistency and Durability. AstroTurf Great Lakes strives to deliver the highest performing products with owner satisfaction.

SOURCE AstroTurf