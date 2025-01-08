Oddball And Falfurrias Management Partners Announce Strategic Growth Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Falfurrias Management Partners ("Falfurrias"), a private equity firm focused on growth-oriented, middle-market businesses, today announced its growth in Oddball , a leading digital services agency that transforms and modernizes how government organizations interact with their constituents. Oddball's team of experienced engineers, program managers, and other commercial technology professionals help government agencies bring scalable citizen and veteran-first solutions to life.

Founded in 2016 by Travis Sorensen (CEO) and Rob Wilkinson (CTO), Oddball has established itself as a pioneering force in government digital services, offering deep capabilities in software development, DevSecOps, and human-centered design. The company's unique approach combines digital engineering and creative problem-solving with a profound and people-first understanding of government agencies' needs, delivered through their 100% remote-first workforce model built to attract and retain top technical talent. Since securing its first federal projects, Oddball has quickly established itself as a transformative player in government technology.

The existing management team, helmed by Sorensen and Wilkinson, will continue its leadership, ensuring continuity in Oddball's vision, operations, and client delivery. Marybeth Wootton, who joined Falfurrias in 2022 as an Executive Advisor, will join the company board alongside Sorensen, Joe Price, and Grant Hundley.

"Our team of Oddballs does things differently, and our focus on taking the time to understand the business case for the applications we're building sets us apart from others," said Sorensen. "We're a strangely human force driving innovation in government digital services, and Falfurrias - with its deep industry experience, operational focus, and team of operators, investors, and veterans - represents the perfect strangely human match to support Oddball's next stage of growth."

"Oddball's standout culture and experienced team bring an unparalleled understanding of just how important scalable, purpose-built solutions are in this context," said Marybeth Wootton. "Their track record of successful delivery, combined with their human-centered approach, positions them perfectly to address the growing need for modernization and efficiency in government technology services. We're eager to support their mission of making government services more accessible and efficient for all Americans."

Equity for this investment comes from Falfurrias Capital Partners V, an operationally focused lower middle-market fund, and builds on the firm's experience in the government and digital transformation sectors.

KippsDeSanto and Blank Rome

served as Oddball's financial and legal advisors, respectively. Holland and Knight served as legal advisors to Falfurrias.

About Oddball

At Oddball, we're not just another agency – we're a strangely human force driving innovation in government digital services. Our team consists of experienced engineers, program managers, and other commercial tech professionals, and our passion lies not just in creating solutions but also in collaboratively addressing client challenges. Oddball takes pride in supporting federal clients throughout the entire process – from design to deployment. We specialize in crafting scalable solutions that are purpose-built for the citizens they serve and the workforces they empower. Visit us at to learn more.

About Falfurrias

Falfurrias Capital Partners is an operationally focused middle-market private equity fund focused on investing in high-growth companies in the government and business services, food manufacturing, and industrial technology sectors. The team is comprised of investors and proven operators, as well as in-house resources across strategy & market insights, finance & integration, human capital, and technology. The fund is managed by Falfurrias Management Partners, a Charlotte-based private equity firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America; Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America; and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The firm has raised $3.4 billion across seven funds and invests in growing, middle-market businesses in sectors where the firm's operational resources, relationships, and sector expertise can be employed to complement portfolio company executive teams in support of growth objectives. For more information, visit .

