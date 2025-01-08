Carvana (CVNA) Shares Tumble As Forensic Research Firm Hindenburg Takes Aim, Concludes Company’S Turnaround Is A “Mirage” – Hagens Berman

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carvana Co. ( NYSE: CVNA) shares tumbled nearly 13% during the two days ended Jan. 3, 2025 as the digested a scathing report published by Hindenburg Research on Jan. 2, 2025.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) Investigation:

The investigation is focused on the propriety of Carvana's disclosures about related party transactions under applicable accounting rules and SEC rules and regulations.

On January 2, 2025, Hindenburg Research, a prominent forensic financial research firm, released an incisive report titled "Carvana: A Father-Son Accounting Grift For The Ages." This comprehensive document is the culmination of four months of meticulous investigation, involving 49 interviews with industry experts, former employees, competitors, and related parties of Carvana.

The report highlights a significant finding:“[d]espite facing bankruptcy risks in 2022 and 2023, Carvana's stock spiked 284% in 2024, with investors believing the company's worst days are behind it [....] [but] Carvana's turnaround is a mirage.”

Key to Hindenburg's scrutiny is Carvana's purchase commitment agreement with Ally Financial, through which the company offloaded $3.6 billion in vehicle loans (~60% of Carvana's total originations) in 2023. Hindenburg's analysis reveals a troubling trend: as of September 30, 2024, Carvana's sales to Ally had waned significantly, and that:

“a new, unnamed buyer has quietly emerged exactly when Carvana needed it[;]”“[i]n the past two quarters, Carvana sold $800 million in loans to 'an unrelated third party[;]'”“[t]he mystery buyer made up 18.3% and 16.3% of total loan sales in Q2 and Q3 2024[;]” and“[l]ien filings reveal the buyer is likely a trust affiliated with Cerberus Capital, where Carvana Director Dan Quayle is Chairman of Global Investments, indicating the new buyer is an undisclosed related-party, contrary to the company's claims.”

The report's publication triggered an immediate market response, causing Carvana's share price to plummet by $25.84, or 12.7%, over two trading sessions, concluding on January 3, 2025.

“We're focused on whether Carvana may have misled investors during 2024 if, as Hindenburg alleges, the company offloaded vehicle loans to a related party in the wake of Ally's apparent scaling back of its purchases,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

