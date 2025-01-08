Aqua-Tots Swim School Kicks Off 2025 With Newest Location In Fort Lauderdale, Florida

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The largest international swim school franchise opens new state-of-the-art facility in The Sunshine State, offering year-round, indoor swim lessons for children

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School, the largest international swim school franchise, is thrilled to announce the opening of a brand-new swim school in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Located within the Shoppes at 18th and Commercial at 1711 E Commercial Blvd, the 8,500-square-foot facility will serve the families of Fort Lauderdale, Oakland Park, Coral Ridge, Lauderdale Lakes, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Wilton Manors and the surrounding communities.

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools' world-renowned curriculum has been trusted by parents since 1991 and is used in 14 countries. The company strives to help families create a legacy of safety by offering safe, affordable and accessible swim lessons.

At Aqua-Tots, children are able to start learning to swim as young as four months old. Children up to 12 years old are invited to join friendly, highly-skilled instructors in the pool for 30 minutes of safe, fun, skill-building exercises, Monday through Saturday, at a variety of times. The company offers something for every skill level, from private and small group lessons to adaptive and Fast Track programs.

Franchise owners, Ronei and Julia Foumia, along with Annette, Brian, Patrick and Faraj Tomina, are excited to make a difference in the lives of south Florida youth.

“Water safety education is essential for all children, and it's especially important for kids who live near bodies of water,” Julia said.“Drowning is a real risk; it can happen in just 20 seconds and in as little as two inches of water. Thankfully, formal swim lessons can reduce that risk by up to 88% . We are looking forward to teaching the children of the Fort Lauderdale area how to become safe and confident swimmers for life!”

Aqua-Tots Fort Lauderdale features a 90-degree, 72-foot-long pool with 20 swim zones and 15 changing rooms. Parents can watch their child's lessons from the lobby's comfortable red chairs and use the facility's fully stocked vanity to get ready before and after class.

Parents and tots can walk in during business hours to speak with the team, learn more about the program and take a tour of the school. Families should reserve their spot now in this highly anticipated swim school. Follow Aqua-Tots Fort Lauderdale's social media pages on Facebook and Instagram for more details.

To learn more about swim lessons at this location or to enroll, visit aqua-tots.com/fort-lauderdale/ , email ... or call (954)-666-8288.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review's Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children's Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times' Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 165 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit . For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram .

