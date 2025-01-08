NEVIS BRANDS INC. Announces Updates For Majortm Brands For Oklahoma, New Jersey, Colorado, And Washington Sales Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Headset, an independent cannabis metrics reporting firm reported Major(TM) grew sales by 19% in calendar Q4 in Washington State.

- John Kueber, CEOSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NEVIS BRANDS Announces Updates for MajorTM brands for Oklahoma, New Jersey, Colorado, and Washington sales growth● The Company has completed production in New Jersey and Oklahoma and has begun initial sales to dozens of dispensaries in each market.● The Company has expanded its product lineup in Colorado to include Major(TM) shots in three flavors.● Headset, an independent cannabis metrics reporting firm reported Major(TM) grew sales by 19% in calendar Q4 in Washington State.Nevis Brands Inc. (CSE: NEVI, OTCQB: NEVIF) (“Nevis,”“Nevis Brands” or the“Company”), a leading provider of cannabis beverage products, announced today it has completed production of Major(TM) shots in New Jersey and Oklahoma and has expanded its product lineup in Colorado.Major(TM) shots in Blueberry, Fruit Punch and Blackberry Lemonade are now available for sale in all three markets, in addition to its existing regulated markets of Washington, Oregon, Missouri and Mississippi. Major is a doseable 100mg THC beverage that delivers the effects of cannabis within 10-20 minutes of consumption. Over 5 million bottles of Major(TM) have been sold since its initial launch in Washington State in 2019.John Kueber, CEO commented:“Our smaller 2 oz format of Major continues to rise in popularity, and we believe expansion of this format will continue to create more revenue opportunities for the brand. With the Jan 1 launch of New Jersey and Oklahoma and expansion to Colorado, the company will realize 2 months of royalty revenues for the company's Q1 Financial quarter.”According to Headset, an independent cannabis sales reporting company, Major generated retail sales of $1,969,652 in 2024 Q4 vs $1,616,165 in 2024 Q3 in WA, which represent growth of 21.9% over the previous quarter. Headset also noted that the overall market grew by 9%, but that Major had a 12% outperformance differential.“We are especially pleased to be growing sales in Washington State, our largest and most mature market,” Kueber continued.“Our brand, flavors, formats, and product attributes of rapid onset continue to show strong appeal, and we look forward to building on this foundation for 2025."About Nevis BrandsNevis innovates and develops cannabis products that have been consumed by millions of consumers across the United States. Led by our flagship brand, MajorTM, Nevis partners with leading cannabis product manufacturers and distributors to enhance their product offerings.Major(TM) is a leading cannabis beverage available as 2oz shots and 6.7oz drinks as well as gummy formats in Washington and Oregon. Major(TM) is currently available for sale in hundreds of dispensaries in 10 states and online as hemp-derived THC at GoldFish Distro:CONTACT INFORMATION:Investor Relations - John Kueber - ... - Tel: 425-380-2151NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. Cautionary Statement Regarding“Forward-Looking” Information Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as“expects”,“intends”,“is expected”,“potential”,“suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“should”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release. The forward-looking information reflects our current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these assumptions will prove correct. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are advised to consider the risk factors under the heading“Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company's Form 2A, available at for a discussion of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

John Kueber

Nevis Brands Inc

+1 425-380-2151

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.