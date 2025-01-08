Another Two Injured As Russian Artillery Keeps Pummeling Kherson
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops continue shelling Kherson, having left another two civilians injured.
That's according to the regional military administration , Ukrinform reports.
"Russian troops continue firing at Kherson. Two people were injured as a result of yet another shelling," the statement says.
It is noted that a 23-year-old man was hospitalized with an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to the arm, chest, and abdomen. Another victim, a 34-year-old man, has been provided with medical assistance. He suffered an explosive injury and a wound to the foot.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops shelled Kherson, injuring a 75-year-old man.
