Virginia Care Partners, An HCA Virginia Affiliate, And Pearl Health Establish Partnership To Expand Access To Value-Based Care

RICHMOND, Va. and NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Care Partners , a large collaborative physician affiliated with HCA Virginia, and Pearl Health , a leading provider of physician enablement and risk management and services, today announced their partnership to increase access to innovative value-based care models for primary care providers in the Richmond metropolitan area.

"Since 2013, Virginia Care Partners has been tremendously successful in elevating the care our community physicians provide to Medicare patients," said Dr. John Siedlecki, Chairman of the VCP Board of Directors and independent primary care physician at Family Practice Specialists of Richmond. "This collaboration with Pearl Health will further enhance these improvements and provide much needed support to our primary care network."

Virginia Care Partners (VCP) is the first successful physician-led collaborative serving Greater Richmond, with a network of approximately 250 primary care physicians and 700 providers across more than 40 medical and surgical specialties. VCP was established, in partnership with HCA Virginia, to help primary care providers increase financial stability through the delivery of high quality, coordinated care that addresses unnecessary costs and improves the overall health of patients.

Through its partnership with Pearl Health, providers in the VCP network will gain access to data insights, financial tools, provider enablement technology, and a broad range of services designed to help them succeed in value-based Medicare programs by delivering better, more proactive patient care.

HCA Virginia operates 14 hospitals, 8 freestanding emergency rooms, 27 outpatient centers, 23 imaging centers, and 13 urgent care centers in Virginia, making it the commonwealth's most comprehensive provider network. HCA Virginia's partnership with VCP to expand provider access to value-based care reflects its commitment to enabling physicians and care teams with innovative approaches to deliver care that improves patient experiences and quality of life in the communities they serve.

"Our alliance with Pearl Health will enhance the knowledge and capabilities of our primary care providers, enabling them to adopt a more dynamic approach in their interactions with ACO patients," said Gerard Filicko, Vice President of Clinical Integration at HCA and Executive Director of Virginia Care Partners. "Such partnerships are vital to VCP's mission of enhancing patient outcomes and driving cost savings for the community. "

Pearl Health uses data science and technology to help healthcare providers identify patients who are likely to benefit from proactive attention, enabling care teams with insights to better manage large patient panels and deliver timely interventions. The company's risk management services enable physician groups and health systems to optimize participation in value-based care programs. Pearl currently supports programs for Traditional Medicare, as well as Medicare Advantage, and will continue expanding support across programs and geographies in 2025 and beyond.

"We are grateful to Virginia Care Partners and HCA Virginia for their commitment to embracing innovative care models that help their providers increase financial stability while delivering more proactive, coordinated patient care," said Michael Kopko, CEO & Co-Founder of Pearl Health. "We're energized by the dedication of the Virginia Care Partners team and excited to partner with them to empower providers with the data, insights, and tools they need to succeed in value-based care."

