Everything You Need To Know About SA20 2025: Squads, Venues And Live Streaming

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) The third edition of South Africa's premier T20 competition, the SA20, will commence on Thursday, with two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town locking horns at St. George's Park Ground. The Sunrisers Eastern Cape defeated Durban's Super Giants by 89 runs in the 2024 finals, to secure their second successive title.

The SA20 roster features South Africa's best talent alongside a generation of upcoming domestic stars and popular international players, many of whom will also participate in the TATA IPL 2025, March onwards. T20 stars such as last year's Player of the Tournament, Heinrich Klaasen (Durban's Super Giants), and leading run-scorer Ryan Rickelton (MI Cape Town) will return to the competition.

Other prominent players include Aiden Markram (Sunrisers Eastern Cape), Rashid Khan (MI Cape Town), David Miller (Paarl Royals), Keshav Maharaj (Durban's Super Giants), Rilee Rossouw (Pretoria Capitals), and Faf du Plessis (Joburg Super Kings), among others.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 edition:

When will the SA20 2025 take place?

SA20 2025 will commence on January 9, with the finals slated to take place on February 8/

What are the venues for SA 2025?

Newlands (Cape Town), Centurion Park (Pretoria), Kingsmead (Durban), St. George's Park (Gqebrha), Wanderers (Johannesburg), and Boland Park (Paarl)

Where to livestream SA20 2025?

SA20 2025 will be livestreamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Where will SA20 2025 be broadcast in India?

SA20 2025 will be broadcast on Star Sports 2 (HD & SD) and Sports18-2

What are the squads for SA20 2025?

Durban Super Giants

Haq (Afghanistan), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Chris Woakes (England), Prenelan Subrayen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Noor Ahmed (Afghanistan), Heinrich Klaasen, Jon-Jon Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Junior Dala, Bryce Parsons, Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Marcus Stoinis (Australia), Shamar Joseph (West Indies), CJ King (Rookie). Joburg Super Kings Faf Du Plessis, Moeen Ali (England), Jonny Bairstow (England), Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka), Devon Conway (New Zealand), Gerald Coetzee, David Wiese (Namibia), Leus Du Plooy (England), Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Imran Tahir, Sibonelo Makhanya, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wihan Lubbe, Evan Jones, Doug Bracewell (New Zealand), JP King (Rookie). MI Cape Town Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Ben Stokes (England), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult (New Zealand), Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan), Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Nuwan Thushara (Sri Lanka), Connor Esterhuizen, Delano Potgieter, Rassie van der Dussen, Thomas Kaber, Chris Benjamin (England), Corbin Bosch, Colin Ingram, Reeza Hendricks, Dane Piedt, Tristan Luus (Rookie). Pretoria Capitals Anrich Nortje, Jimmy Neesham (New Zealand), Will Jacks (England), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Liam Livingstone (England), Will Smeed (England), Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Eathan Bosch, Wayne Parnell, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Steve Stolk, Tiaan van Vuuren, Marques Ackerman, Evin Lewis (West Indies), Kyle Simmonds, Keagan Lion-Cachet (Rookie). Paarl Royals David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Sam Hain (England), Joe Root (England), Dinesh Karthik (India), Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Van Buuren, Keith Dudgeon, Nqaba Peter, Andile Phehlukwayo, Codi Yusuf, John Turner (England), Dayyaan Galiem, Jacob Bethell (England), Rubin Hermann, Dewan Marais (Rookie). Sunrisers Eastern Cape Aiden Markram, Zak Crawley (England), Roelof van der Merwe (Netherlands), Liam Dawson (England), Ottneil Baartman, Marco Jansen, Beyers Swanepoel, Caleb Seleka, Tristan Stubbs, Jordan Hermann, Patrick Kruger, Craig Overton (England), Tom Abell (England), Simon Harmer, Andile Simelane, David Bedingham, Okuhle Cele, Richard Gleeson (England), Daniel Smith (Rookie).

Brandon King (West Indies), Quinton de Kock, Naveen