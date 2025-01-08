Mancini Duffy Acquires Design Styles Architecture (DSA), Expanding The National Design Firm's Footprint In The Southeast Region

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Headquartered in New York City, Mancini's portfolio of high-profile projects in Florida include work for Chanel, HSBC, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, and Immersive Van Gogh, as well as prominent hospitality projects in the Southeast region. The of DSA positions the firm for continued success in the region.

"We have been focused on expanding our presence in Florida and the Southeast, and DSA is the ideal partner for this next phase," says Christian Giordano, President and Co-owner of Mancini. "Having gone to college in Florida, I feel a strong connection to the state and have seen its incredible growth and potential firsthand. DSA's deep local expertise, commitment to exceptional design, and shared values make them a perfect fit. This acquisition will strengthen our multifamily portfolio while putting us on the map for luxury residential, reinforcing our dedication to delivering outstanding design and architecture to our clients."

Founded in 1998, DSA has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, client-centered designs. The firm's expertise spans the multifamily, residential, and education sectors, with notable projects for organizations such as Lennar, The University of Tampa, Nuveen Real Estate, and the Tampa Housing Authority. Known for its commitment to transparency, quality service, and fostering a positive team culture, DSA will be a strategic addition to Mancini's national portfolio.

"We are excited to join the Mancini family and look forward to growing together," says Andy Dohmen, Principal and CEO of DSA. "Over the past 26 years, DSA has built a strong reputation for delivering unparalleled luxury residential and commercial architectural solutions. This partnership allows us to combine our expertise and culture with Mancini's, enabling us to pursue new project opportunities locally while extending our reach to clients beyond the Tampa Bay area. Our commitment to providing the highest quality design and service aligns perfectly with Mancini's core values, making this a natural and seamless fit."

The acquisition reflects Mancini's broader strategy to enhance its capabilities in key markets across the U.S. By leveraging DSA's local expertise and Mancini's national reach, the firm will be well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for multifamily and luxury residential projects across Florida and the Southeast region.

ABOUT MANCINI:

Mancini is a national design firm with a 100+-year-old history and a tech-forward approach. A full-service design firm specializing in architecture, planning, and interior design, Mancini is headquartered in New York City with regional offices in Millburn and Red Bank, New Jersey, Phoenix, Arizona, Seattle, Washington, and West Palm Beach, Florida. The firm complements its century of expertise with a contemporary entrepreneurial spirit and technological skill for clients in the commercial, aviation, healthcare, education, financial and professional services, retail, multifamily residential, restoration, institutional, religious, sports, tech, life sciences, and media sectors. The firm is known for designing iconic projects like TSX Broadway in Times Square, Omnicom Group's national offices, and major aviation projects. Mancini is dedicated to leveraging technology that enhances the design solutions it delivers for its clients' toughest challenges with its patented technology, The Toolbelt.

ABOUT DESIGN STYLES ARCHITECTURE (DSA):

At Design Styles Architecture (DSA) we are committed to creating spaces that enhance the quality of life for our clients and the surrounding community. Founded in 1998, DSA offers a full range of services, varying from planning and architecture to interior design and visualization. Our team of architects, designers, and draftsmen collaborate closely with our clients to understand their needs, vision, and budget, and deliver innovative solutions that exceed their expectations. We have completed projects across various sectors, including luxury single family, multifamily, education, office, medical, home builder, hospitality, student housing, and mixed-use development. Day in and day out, our team of experts strives to create spaces that are functional, beautiful, and environmentally responsible. We believe that architecture is not only a form of art, but also a form of service, and we strive to deliver excellence in every project we undertake. Whether it's a luxury residence, academic building, or condominium tower, we have a passion for helping people celebrate life through complicated architecture made simple.

SOURCE Mancini Duffy