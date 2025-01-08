Gamma Integrates Coolwave’s International Voice Termination Capabilities to Deliver Greater Reliability, Resiliency and Quality in Global Calling

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) London, 7th January 2025 – Gamma Communications plc (“Gamma”), a leading provider of technology-based communication services across Europe, has successfully integrated Coolwave Communications’ international voice termination capabilities into its global offering. Customers benefit from deep voice expertise and advanced routing that ensures low-latency and high-quality calling experiences across the globe.



The 6-month integration process adds immediate value for customers and further positions Gamma in a global market. Gamma acquired Coolwave Communications in February 2024 to expand its capabilities and presence in the international voice and SMS market. The acquisition helps Gamma to serve the growing communications needs of service providers, hyperscalers and organisations with an international footprint. Coolwave’s numbering services span two-way voice, mobile, toll-free, wholesale termination and more.



Mike Mills, Director of Service Providers at Gamma, said: “The seamless integration of Coolwave’s voice termination capabilities is a great milestone for the acquisition and for Gamma as a player in the international voice market. Over the last six months, we have worked closely with the Coolwave team to optimise our approach to international voice and maximise our synergies. Today, our customers benefit from ultra-reliable termination and intelligent voice routing globally.”



Gamma provides service provider customers with wholesale voice, data and mobile services that support cloud communications and flexible platform-centric services. It makes it simple to scale up and serve global demand with a flexible and trusted model. Gamma offers a pan-European product set and voice termination across a growing number of markets around the world.



Ronan Higgins, Commercial Director at Coolwave Communications, said: “Voice remains a critical communication tool and service providers are seeing massive opportunities in supporting UCaaS and CPaaS platforms locally and globally. We’re extremely pleased with the success of the integration and the continued progress we’re making as part of the Gamma family. Gamma has great people with real strategic alignment across the service provider segment and the whole group. We’re focused, fit and ready to serve new and existing customers with a growing number of capabilities.”



Gamma has more than 400 service provider customers and 1,000+ channel partners, with operations in the UK, Germany, Spain and The Netherlands. It offers a range of unified communications, mobile and connectivity services, providing robust and secure end-to-end business communication and collaboration solutions.





