Health Enterprise Partners Announces 2025 RISE Above Award And Names Inaugural Recipient

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dave Tamburri, Managing Partner at HEP, noted, "Steve is a remarkable person, respected by all of the HEP team, for leading by example and living with purpose. Betsy Seals, the CEO of Alerion Advisors, clearly embodies the four tenets of the RISE Above Award: R esilience and the ability to bounce back, I ntegrity in thought and action, S traightforwardness and authentic character, and dedication to E ducating and developing others."

Steve Filchock commented, "I appreciate Betsy's authentic leadership and congratulate her as the worthy recipient of the inaugural RISE Above Award. It is truly a privilege to be both associated with HEP for the past 13 years and the honoree of the RISE Above Award."

Betsy is a nationally recognized leader in the managed care industry with 20 years of experience. According to Scott Whyte, Partner of Value Creation and Board Member of Alerion, "Betsy is a collaborative CEO who acts with courage and conviction to drive positive outcomes for our clients and employees."

HEP is making a donation on behalf of Betsy Seals to Team Filchock within the Tackle ALS Program

supporting Massachusetts General Hospital. Team Filchock is matching the donation in appreciation.

About Health Enterprise Partners

Health Enterprise Partners provides expansion capital to innovative healthcare services and healthcare information technology companies. Central to HEP's strategy is its unique and extensive hospital system and health plan network, 40 members of which are investors in HEP's funds. HEP seeks to invest in companies that improve the quality of the patient experience, expand access, and reduce the cost of healthcare. Additional information is available at .

About Alerion Advisors

Alerion Advisors is a family of companies dedicated to delivering unparalleled consulting services across the healthcare spectrum. With expertise spanning operational efficiency, strategic planning, and clinical innovation, Alerion Advisors leverages its collective knowledge and resources to create transformative solutions for clients. Through the combined strengths of its subsidiaries (including Rebellis Group, Advent Advisory, and Toney Healthcare), Alerion Advisors is poised to redefine consulting in the healthcare sector, empowering clients to achieve their goals, improve health outcomes, and make a lasting impact for plan members. Additional information is available at .

SOURCE Health Enterprise Partners