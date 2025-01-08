Swiss Bank Julius Bär Sells Its Brazilian Operation

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Swiss private bank Julius Bär has signed an agreement to sell its operation in Brazil, Julius Baer Brasil Gestão de Patrimônio e Consultoria de Valores Mobiliários, to Banco BTG Pactual for 615 million reais, or CHF91 million ($100.7 million).
This content was published on
January 7, 2025 - 10:07
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Julius Bär vend ses activités locales au Brésil
Original
Read more: Julius Bär vend ses activités locales au Brési
Português
pt
Banco suíço Julius Bär vende sua filial no Brasil
Read more: Banco suíço Julius Bär vende sua filial no Brasi
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The Swiss bank will continue to serve its Brazilian customers from other regions where the group is present, it said in a press release on Tuesday. These include Mexico, Chile, Uruguay, Colombia and Spain.
In Brazil, Julius Bär currently has branches in São Paulo, Belo Horizonte and Rio de Janeiro, where it serves wealthy clients. At the end of November 2024, the company had 61 billion reais (CHF9 billion) of assets under management there.
More
More
Julius Bär probed by Swiss regulator over Signa risk lapses
This content was published on
Dec 22, 2023
Switzerland's financial regulator is investigating Julius Bär Group over inadequate risk-control structures.
Read more: Julius Bär probed by Swiss regulator over Signa risk lapse
The transaction, scheduled to close by the end of March, is expected to add 30 basis points to the bank's CET1 ratio. The latter stood at 16.7% at the end of the first ten months of 2024.
Brazilian media outlet O Globo leaked the information on Monday evening, but put the value of the transaction at around 1 billion reais, or CHF150 million.
Overhaul of banking activities
Julius Bär is in the midst of a major overhaul of its activities, following the debacle surrounding the real estate group Signa. In July 2024, the bank raised its gross savings target for the current strategic cycle to CHF145 million, up from CHF120 million previously. The savings plan entails the elimination of 250 jobs and is due to be fully implemented by the end of 2025.
More
More
How Julius Bär's golden opportunity unravelled
This content was published on
Feb 4, 2024
Julius Bär was primed to capitalise on Credit Suisse's collapse. Instead, loans to René Benko's Signa claimed its CEO's job.
Read more: How Julius Bär's golden opportunity unravelle
The announcements come as Swiss Stefan Bollinger takes over the helm of the Zurich-based company on Thursday. Since the departure in February 2024 of Philipp Rickenbacher, who left in the wake of the losses incurred in the Signa affair, current deputy general manager, Nic Dreckmann, has been in charge on an interim basis.
More
More
Switzerland's wealth managers bank on a future in Asia
This content was published on
Oct 16, 2024
Hong Kong and Singapore are the world's rising wealth centres. How is Switzerland reacting?
Read more: Switzerland's wealth managers bank on a future in Asi
Translated from French by DeepL/sb
MENAFN08012025000210011054ID1109067744
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.