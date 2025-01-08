Three Wise Men Day: The Magic Of Gifts And Risks Of Exposing Too Much On Social Networks

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) Every January 6, many families share on social networks the special moments and gifts that their children enthusiastically receive on Three Wise Men Day. However, these posts, which reflect the joy of tradition, can also involve risks related to digital exposure and the security of family information during these celebrations.

A recent study reveals that 52% of parents in Latin America share photos of their children online, and on average, 51% do so because they want to have that memory of their children, without considering that it can be used for malicious purposes. The risk increases when children with their own mobile devices post the gifts they have received from the Three Wise Men on social networks.

Cybercriminals have perfected their tactics to exploit images and videos that are innocently shared publicly. One of the main risks of exposing multimedia content publicly is that cybercriminals can use it to train generative networks. These advanced tools make it possible to create an unlimited number of convincing images that can be embedded in fake videos. The manipulated content can end up on inappropriate sites hosted on the dark web or be used for the creation of adult material, affecting the minors involved.

Another common mistake is to publish in real time the location of children, as it gives way for hackers to identify the exact location of a publication and associate it with places frequented by the child, such as their school, parks or even their home. Photographs with details such as road signs, geotags or identifiable elements in the background can also reveal this information.

“An innocent photograph of smiling little ones receiving their gifts shared on social networks can have a very high price. With that material, cybercriminals are able to create fakes using tools available on the darknet; even specialized services and tutorials are offered to alter faces and voices, achieving highly convincing results, and subsequently carry out frauds using videos or audios to simulate fictitious kidnappings, or ask for money to download a fake video that unduly exposes the child” shared Isabel Manjarrez, security researcher at Kaspersky's Global Research and Analysis Team.“Therefore, we advise parents not to overexpose children to avoid any type of extortion through manipulated content extracted publicly.”

-Do not reveal the identity of infants: Although as parents it thrills to share the happiness of children when they receive gifts from the Three Wise Men, it is best to avoid exposing them directly on social networks. Hiding their face or modifying their voice can prevent cybercriminals from using this material inappropriately.

-Set profile privacy settings: To protect your family's privacy, make sure your social media accounts are private and control who can see your posts. If you choose to post to a wider audience, choose images that do not reveal personal information or identifiable characteristics, such as faces, locations or environmental details.

-Avoid sharing photos that reveal frequent locations: In particular, avoid showing images of your home. Photos with identifiable references such as road signs or geotags may indicate a person's location; even subtle details in the background may inadvertently reveal this information.

-Supervise children's use of social networks: Protect children from possible interactions with strangers and ensure the privacy of their posts by using parental control tools, such as Kaspersky Safe Kids , to monitor and manage their online activities.

-Use security tools: Install programs such as Kaspersky Premium, which offer advanced protection against malware , phishing and other digital threats. These tools help protect the entire family's accounts and privacy online.-

