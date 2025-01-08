Poshmark Announces Partnership With Loop To Transform Missed Returns Into Resale Opportunities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The leading resale marketplace empowers consumers to turn non-returnable items into cash, doubling down on commitment to sustainability amid stricter return policies

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Poshmark, a leading fashion resale marketplace powered by a vibrant community, together with Loop, the leading commerce operations for Shopify brands, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership that addresses a common consumer pain point - missing a return window or attempting to return a final sale item - by offering a sustainable and financially rewarding alternative to recoup expenses. Available to the millions of U.S. shoppers across Loop's network of merchants, this partnership creates a path for consumers to quickly and easily resell non-returnable items on Poshmark, transforming a negative returns experience into a positive one while in turn creating new revenue streams for the merchants. This innovative resale integration is a first for Loop's merchants, marking a significant step forward in the fashion industry's efforts to reduce waste and promote sustainability.

Retailers are grappling with the rising costs and environmental impact of returns, where many have tightened their return policies to mitigate these costs. During the holiday shopping period from November 1 - December 24, online spending grew 6.7% (Mastercard), and the total value of returns between December 26-30 increased 8% year-over-year (Loop). What's more, during those five days alone, there was over $67.6 million of merchandise returned to Loop brands, and listings on Poshmark with "missed return" in the description grew nearly 50%. This surge in activity has amplified the challenges both retailers and consumers face, but has also presented a unique opportunity for innovation to minimize frustration and unnecessary waste.

"At Poshmark, we believe shopping and selling should be simple, social, and sustainable," said Steven Tristan Young, Chief Marketing Officer at Poshmark. "After observing an increase in Poshmark listings mentioning missing the return window, we saw an opportunity to create a sustainable solution. Partnering with a market-leader like Loop allows us to offer resale as an alternative, creating a more convenient experience for both buyers and sellers, putting money back in their wallets, and keeping more items in circulation."

This partnership is another example of how Poshmark is simplifying the resale experience by pioneering new tools to help its community succeed, and comes on the heels of its sellers collectively earning over $8 billion on the platform to date. What's more, this partnership unlocks additional desirable inventory for Poshmark's community to shop from Loop merchants, including Rothy's, one of the most beloved brands on Poshmark.

"In partnership with Loop and Poshmark, we are redefining sustainable shopping," said Dayna Quanbeck, President at Rothy's. "Washable and remarkably durable, Rothy's products are designed to stay in the loop as long as possible. Now with our Poshmark x Loop integration, we're taking a step toward a truly circular fashion economy. By transforming non-returnable items into resale opportunities with just one click, we're empowering our customers to reduce waste and extend the life of their Rothy's. We're proud to be at the forefront of offering practical, sustainable solutions for today's shoppers."

Loop's U.S. merchants interested in enabling this experience for their consumers can do so with a simple click of a button in their Loop account. Once enabled, consumers who are initiating a return through their returns portal will see a "Resell on Poshmark" button next to any items that are not eligible for return. One click produces a complete, pre-filled listing on Poshmark with item details - a strong improvement from the previous experience, where the customer simply faced a dead-end.

"Loop's collaboration with Poshmark exemplifies the future of returns, where ease of use meets sustainability," said Hannah Bravo, CEO of Loop. "Together, we're helping brands and consumers embrace resale as a simple, single-click experience, supporting a thriving circular economy while driving meaningful engagement and value for all."

About Poshmark

Poshmark is a leading fashion resale marketplace powered by a vibrant, highly engaged community of buyers and sellers and real-time social experiences. Designed to make online selling fun, more social and easier than ever, Poshmark empowers its sellers to turn their closet into a thriving business and share their style with the world. Since its founding in 2011, Poshmark has grown its community to over 130 million users and generated over $10 billion in GMV, helping sellers realize billions in earnings, delighting buyers with deals and one-of-a-kind items, and building a more sustainable future for fashion. For more information, please visit , and for company news, visit href="" rel="nofollow" poshmar .

About Loop

Loop is the leading commerce operations platform optimizing returns, exchanges, and reverse logistics at scale for more than 4,000 of the world's most-loved Shopify brands. Through innovative solutions like Workflows, Instant Exchanges, Shop Now, Bonus Credit, and Offset, Loop helps global brands unlock cost savings, increase customer lifetime value, and retain more revenue. Its enterprise-level service delivery and breadth of integration partners make Loop the most agile and resilient returns solution for any retail brand. Loop has processed over 55 million returns and counting and has helped merchants retain more than $2 billion in revenue over the past five years. Learn more at .

