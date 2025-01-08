AAFT School Of Hospitality And Tourism Showcases Venezuelan Cuisines At The 17Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: The second day of the 17th Global Festival Noida celebrated the vibrant and diverse heritage of Venezuela with a special showcase presented by the AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism. The event, held at Marwah Film City, was inaugurated by H.E. Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez, Ambassador of Venezuela to India, adding a significant cultural dimension to the festival.



The culinary was organized under the Global Film Festival's broader mission of fostering cultural exchange and understanding through various forms of art and tradition. The event featured a wide range of traditional Venezuelan dishes, meticulously prepared to reflect the nation's rich and diverse culinary history. From savory arepas to sweet tres leches cake, the showcase captivated the audience with its flavors and cultural significance.



H.E. Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to bring Venezuelan culture to the forefront of the festival. She remarked,“Cuisine is a reflection of a nation's history, heritage, and soul. It is heartening to see such a warm reception for Venezuelan dishes here in India. Events like these strengthen the bonds of friendship and understanding between our countries.”



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and the driving force behind the Global Film Festival, emphasized the importance of such initiatives. He stated,“Food is one of the most powerful connectors between people. By introducing Venezuelan cuisines at the festival, we aim to celebrate cultural diversity and bring the world closer through shared experiences.”



The event was not just a feast for the taste buds but also an educational experience for the students and attendees. It offered insights into Venezuela's unique culinary traditions, highlighting the ingredients, techniques, and stories behind the dishes.



The Venezuelan cuisine showcase received immense appreciation from the attendees, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present. It stood as a testament to the festival's commitment to celebrating global cultures and promoting international cooperation.



The 17th Global Film Festival Noida continues to create meaningful cultural experiences, enriching its legacy as a platform for artistic and cultural exchange.



