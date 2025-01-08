Credit Obligations Of AZAL Plane Crash Victims Written Off
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The credit obligations of citizens who lost their lives in the
Azerbaijan airlines (AZAL) Embraer 190 passenger plane crash during
the Baku-Grozny flight have been fully written off.
This measure was taken at the expense of the relevant
organizations' own funds.
Azernews reports that the announcement was made
in a joint statement by the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) and
the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association (AMFA).
"The tragic loss of crew members and passengers in the accident
has deeply shocked and saddened the banking community, along with
our entire nation. Following the recommendation of the Central Bank
of Azerbaijan and at the initiative of ABA and AMFA, the credit
debts of the victims have been written off," the statement
read.
On behalf of the credit institutions, ABA and AMFA expressed
their condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift
recovery to the injured. The associations emphasized their
commitment to standing by the Azerbaijani people and leadership
during such challenging times.
On December 25, an Embraer 190 passenger plane belonging to
Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed
about 3 kilometres from Aktau airport. There were 67 people on
board (62 passengers and 5 crew members). Two crew members survived
the crash.
The crash led to widespread shock, and in response, Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree declaring December 26 a day
of mourning in the country. He also issued state awards to honor
the heroism of the crew. The deceased crew members-Igor Ivanovich
Kshnyakin, Alexander Georgievich Kalyaninov, and Hokuma Jalil gizi
Aliyeva-were posthumously awarded the title of National Hero of
Azerbaijan, while the injured crew members-Zulfiqar Sardar oglu
Asadov and Aydan Vagif gizi Rahimli-received the Order of
"Rashadat" of the 1st degree.
On December 26, the bodies of four victims and 14 injured
passengers were repatriated to Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani authorities
established a State Commission, led by Prime Minister Ali Asadov,
to investigate the causes of the crash.
MENAFN08012025000195011045ID1109067361
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.