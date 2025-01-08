Sheesh Mahal Will Be Opened For All Soon: BJP MP Asks AAP To 'Have Patience'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) BJP MP Ramvir Bidhuri on Wednesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders for their sit-in protest outside the Flagstaff Road house that was used as his official residence by Arvind Kejriwal when he was the Chief of Delhi, urging them to "have patience" as the so-called 'Sheesh Mahal' would soon be opened to the public.

The remarks followed AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj's protest after being denied entry to the Flagstaff Road bungalow by the Delhi Police.

The AAP leaders had arrived at Arvind Kejriwal's former official residence on Flagstaff Road with reporters to "investigate" the BJP's allegations of misuse of public funds in refurbishing the property, dubbed 'Sheesh Mahal.'

Earlier, Saurabh Bharadwaj had addressed the media, announcing their plans to visit the residence. "As promised, we will visit the Chief Minister's official residence at 11 a.m. and try to find the golden commode, swimming pool, and mini-bar that the BJP claims are present there," Bharadwaj said.

He emphasised that both the CM's residence and the PM's residence were built with taxpayers' money during the Covid pandemic and called for investigations into allegations of fund misappropriation by the BJP government.

The AAP leaders also went to the Prime Minister's residence, which they labelled 'Raj Mahal,' accusing the BJP government of spending Rs 2,700 crore on it.

Speaking to IANS, Bidhuri criticised the AAP leaders' actions and questioned their motives.

"When Sheesh Mahal was in the possession of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we raised this issue in the Assembly and even staged sit-ins outside his residence, demanding it be opened for public viewing. Why didn't you show it to the public then?" he asked.

"Sanjay Singh should have patience. He doesn't need to get too angry. Sheesh Mahal will soon be opened for all. Whatever cruel joke has been played on the people of Delhi, they will respond in this election," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Atishi accused the Central government of cancelling the allotment of her official residence for the second time in three months.

She claimed the eviction notice from the Public Works Department (PWD) was served a day before the Election Commission of India announced the polling schedule for the Assembly elections in the national Capital, hinting at political motivations.

However, Bidhuri dismissed CM Atishi's claims, alleging violations of rules in the construction of 'Sheesh Mahal.'

"Investigations are underway regarding the residence, and everyone knows that rules of law have been violated. Atishi has been offered two other residences by the PWD and can live in any of them. There is no need to make this an issue, as people are aware of what has happened," he said.

Bidhuri reiterated the BJP's stance, claiming misuse of public funds in constructing the 'Sheesh Mahal' and urged AAP leaders to cooperate with ongoing investigations.

The political spat is expected to intensify as both parties gear up for the upcoming elections on February 5.