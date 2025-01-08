QRCS Passes Independent Audit Of Quality Management System Under ISO 9001:2015 Standards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: In continued pursuit of its inspiring journey towards excellence and leadership, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has recently passed the independent audit of its Quality Management System (QMS) under the ISO 9001:2015 international standard.

For the third consecutive year, the audit was conducted by experts from Bureau Veritas International, one of the world's largest and widely recognized certification companies.

This achievement is an official testimony to the quality of services provided by QRCS for the beneficiaries both in Qatar and beyond.

The audit included a comprehensive review of the work systems and processes adopted by QRCS to ensure the best humanitarian and social services across its various divisions, including General Secretariat, Volunteering and Local Development Division, Relief and International Development Division, and Support Services Division.

QRCS projects and programs were evaluated across areas of work (health, shelter, water and sanitation, food security, education, and livelihoods), as well as local and international scopes of work, with 14 foreign representation offices/missions that enhance its response to the growing humanitarian needs.

In his comment, QRCS President Yousef bin Ali Al-Khater stressed the importance of this achievement.

“We are proud of what have been done, but we keep having an eye on more and more,” he stated.

“Currently, QRCS is going through a comprehensive institutional transformational episode, under its new 2025-2030 strategy, which focuses more on promoting quality, transparency, and innovation standards in all its activities and services. We believe this transformation will enable us to provide more effective and sustainable humanitarian services”.

Al Khater added,“Being Qatar's humanitarian arm, QRCS serves as a dedicated auxiliary to the government in its humanitarian efforts. Maintaining the ISO certification is evidence of our continued commitment to the highest standards of quality and effectiveness. It represents the bright image of the Qatari humanitarian sector”.