Turkey emphasizes Iraq's security, stability

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan underscored the significance of maintaining Iraq's security and stability, especially following recent events in Syria, during his discussion with Masrour Barzani, the Prime of Iraq's Kurdish Regional (KRG).



At the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Erdogan further emphasized that Turkey is committed to efforts aimed at preventing the situation in Syria from exacerbating regional instability, as stated by Turkey’s Communications Directorate on X.



He reaffirmed that there is no room for organizations or their affiliates in the future of Syria, according to the directorate.



The conversation also touched on the state of Turkish-KRG relations and other regional concerns.



Erdogan also stressed the importance of carrying out major projects, particularly the Development Road initiative, which links Gulf nations with Europe via Iraq's Faw Port, in order to foster regional stability and economic growth.



Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan participated in the meeting as well.



Before this, Fidan held a separate meeting with Barzani. These discussions were part of Barzani's official visit to Turkey.

