Fire Breaks Out In Srinagar's Hazratbal
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Fire broke out in around two to three residential houses in the Hazratbal area of Srinagar on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
An official said that the fire broke out in one of the house and soon engulfed the nearby houses today afternoon, reported news agency KNO.
He said that soon after the incident fire tenders reached to the spot to douse off the flames.
