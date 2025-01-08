Epsilon Carbon Ashoka Pvt. Ltd. Hosts Pediatric Health Camp In Sripura Village

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Jharsuguda, January 07, 2025: Marking a significant milestone in its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Epsilon Carbon Ashoka Pvt. Ltd. (ECAPL), successfully organized a camp at the Sripura Village Community Centre. The event catered to over 61 children, aged one month to 13 years, from three villages, providing essential healthcare services. The camp was planned through a strategic partnership between the Epsilon Foundation and NGO Utkal Needs, demonstrating the power of collaborative community service. The event was organized in the presence of Shri Digambar Bhoi, Member of the Zila Parishad.



Applauding the initiative, Shri Digambar Bhoi, Member, Zila Parishad, said,“The Pediatric Health Camp in Sripura Village has set a new benchmark with this initiative. I commend Epsilon Foundation and Utkal Needs for their dedication and vision. It is crucial that we continue to support and expand healthcare initiatives in dermatology, orthopedics, and other critical areas to ensure the well-being of our community.”



Additionally, a distinguished medical team, led by Dr. D. Tandi, Assistant Professor at Medical College Sundargarh, and Dr. Pattanaik, Medical Officer of PHC Sripura, delivered expert pediatric care. The camp addressed vital healthcare needs while ensuring appropriate medication distribution, overseen by a professional team including doctors and pharmacists.



Vikram Handa, Director, Epsilon Foundation, stated,“The pediatric health camp exemplifies our commitment to community well-being and meaningful change in Jharsuguda. At Epsilon, we firmly believe that focus in healthcare is pivotal for fostering sustainable growth and uplifting communities.”



“We extend our gratitude to the health department and local administration for their support, which contributed to this medical camp's success. This initiative shows Epsilon's commitment to improving community health outcomes and sets a promising foundation for future healthcare interventions in the region,” he added.



Epsilon Carbon Ashoka representatives Dr. Dayanand Awasthi and Mr. Hemaranjan Pattanaik, reiterated the company's commitment to fostering community welfare. Sarpanch representative Mr. Saroj Kalo and ECAPL's Deokinandan, actively supported the initiative.





About Epsilon Foundation



Epsilon Foundation is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Epsilon Carbon, dedicated to driving meaningful change and fostering sustainable development in the communities we serve. Guided by our core values of sustainability, innovation, and inclusiveness, the Foundation aims to create a positive and lasting impact through well-structured initiatives in areas critical to societal well-being. With a focus on education, scholarships, infrastructure development, healthcare, and sports, we aim to fuel dreams that will shape India's future. Through impactful initiatives, we inspire aspirations, strengthen communities, and help individuals realize their potential, ensuring a sustainable and thriving tomorrow.



Our impacting efforts have left a profound impact, including strengthening 7 schools across 6 villages, benefiting over 700 children through 9 Anganwadi centers, and awarding Pragati Scholarships to 300+ students in Bellary and Dehradun. Through healthcare initiatives, we have served 60,000+ beneficiaries via Mobile Health Clinics and 15,000+ patients through Tele-Medicine Healthcare Facilities across 6 villages. Additionally, 12,000+ community members now have access to safe drinking water, reflecting our unwavering commitment to grassroots development and resilience. In collaboration with our partners, we continue to foster communities that flourish amidst challenges and inspire collective progress.

