Marco Box Office Collection Day 19: Unni Mukundan's Thriller Is First Malayalam Film To Join ₹100 Cr Club In 2025
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Marco box office Collection day 19: Unni Mukundan's action thriller, which is creating buzz with its action scenes and violent scenes, has become the first Malayalam film to earn ₹100 crore in 2025.
According to movie makers, Marco has surpassed the ₹100 crore collection mark in terms of worldwide earnings. However, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie is yet to achieve the milestone. Marco Box Office Worldwide Collection stood at ₹93.2 crore till Tuesday, January 7.
(More to come)
MENAFN07012025007365015876ID1109066001
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.