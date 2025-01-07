Haiti: Over 5,600 Killed In Gang Violence In 2024, UN Figures Show

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) SWITZERLAND / HAITI – At least 5,601 people were killed in Haiti last year as a result of gang violence, an increase of over 1,000 on the total killings for 2023, according to figures verified by the UN Human Rights Office. A further 2,212 people were and 1,494 kidnapped.

“These figures alone cannot capture the absolute horrors being perpetrated in Haiti but they show the unremitting violence to which people are being subjected,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk.

In one of the most deadly and shocking incidents in 2024, at least 207 people were killed in early December in a massacre orchestrated by the leader of the powerful Wharf Jérémie gang in the Cité Soleil area of Port-au-Prince. Many of the victims were older people accused of causing the death of the leader's son through alleged voodoo practices. To erase evidence, gang members mutilated and burned most of the bodies, while other bodies were thrown in the sea.

The UN Human Rights Office documented 315 lynchings of gang members and people allegedly associated with gangs, on some occasions reportedly facilitated by Haitian police officers, in 2024. In addition, there were 281 cases of alleged summary executions involving specialized police units between 1 January and 31 December 2024.

“It has long been clear that impunity for human rights violations and abuses, as well as corruption, remain prevalent in Haiti, constituting some of the main drivers of the multi-dimensional crisis the country faces, along with entrenched economic and social inequalities,” said Türk.

“Additional efforts from the authorities, with the support of the international community, are needed to address these root causes. Restoring the rule of law must be a priority. To this end, the Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti needs the logistical and financial support it requires to successfully implement its mandate,” he added.

The National Haitian Police, with the support of the international community, should also strengthen its oversight mechanism to hold accountable police officers reportedly involved in human rights violations.

The High Commissioner restated his call for the full implementation of the Security Council's sanctions regime as well as the arms embargo, crucial to preventing the supply of firearms and ammunition to the country.

“Weapons flowing into Haiti often end up in the hands of the criminal gangs, with tragic results: thousands killed, hundreds of thousands displaced, essential infrastructure and services, such as schools and hospitals, disrupted and destroyed,” Türk highlighted.

“The acute insecurity and resulting human rights crisis in the country simply do not allow for the safe, dignified and sustainable return of Haitians. And yet, deportations are continuing.”

“I reiterate my call to all States not to forcibly return anyone to Haiti.”

