Carl Black Roswell Hosts Winter Service Event With Up To $80 In Service Rebates

Carl Black Roswell is hosting its Winter Service Event to kick off the new year, offering drivers exceptional savings on essential vehicle maintenance. During this limited-time promotion, customers can receive up to an $80 rebate on select services, including a $15 rebate per cabin air filter, a $15 rebate per engine air filter, a $30 rebate for three wiper blades, and a $20 rebate per ACDelco battery. All eligible parts are ACDelco or Original Equipment, offering high-quality enhancements for any vehicle.



Offer details

To qualify for these valuable rebates, drivers must complete their service by February 28, 2025. Rebate forms and detailed offer information can be accessed at mycertifiedservicerebates , and forms must be submitted by March 31, 2025. Customers can expect their rebate in the form of a Visa Gift Card within 6 to 8 weeks after submission. As an alternative to the rebate, drivers can opt for My Buick Rewards points, earning 1,500 points in place of the $15 rebates, 2,000 points for the $20 rebate, or 3,000 points for the $30 rebate.

Car maintenance at Carl Black Roswell

In addition to these savings, Carl Black Roswell's Certified Service team offers a full suite of maintenance and repair services to keep vehicles in peak condition. From oil changes and tire rotations to advanced diagnostics and repairs, drivers can trust Carl Black Roswell to deliver professional and efficient service using genuine parts tailored to their vehicle's needs.

About Carl Black Roswell

Located in the heart of Roswell, GA, Carl Black Roswell is a premier dealership offering an exceptional selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, as well as top-notch vehicle maintenance and repair services. Dedicated to customer satisfaction, the dealership prides itself on its expert team, state-of-the-art facilities, and a commitment to building long-lasting relationships with drivers across the region.

For more information on the Winter Service Event or to schedule your service, visit Carl Black Roswell today or explore their services online at .

