TE Connectivity Earns Top Score From Human Rights Campaign Foundation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Inclusion is one of TE's core values," says CEO Terrence Curtin. "It is important all of our employees feel welcome and valued at TE so they, in turn, can feel empowered to give us their best effort at work and help drive innovation forward. We continually assess our policies around the world to maintain a positive and productive workplace for all."

The Corporate Equality rates employers providing comprehensive policies, benefits and practices that ensure greater equity for LGBTQ+ workers and their families. It includes Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL ) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, renewable energy, automated factories, data centers, medical technology and more. With more than 85,000 employees, including 9,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 130 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at

