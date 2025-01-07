Democratic Republic Of Congo (DRC): Nearly 160 Wounded In North And South Kivu Following Recent Armed Clashes

(MENAFN- APO Group)

In recent days, the Masisi territory of North Kivu province,

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) , has been the scene of

major clashes

between the armed group M23/AFC and the Congolese army, backed by allied elements.

These clashes have led to

large movements of people

in the area - some 102,000 people in less than a week, according to OCHA.

“Between 3 and 6 January, MSF and of Health teams treated 75 wounded people at the Masisi General Reference hospital and the Nyabiondo Reference health centre,” said Stephane Goetghebuer, Head of Mission in charge of MSF projects in North Kivu.“In addition to providing this care, these two health facilities also sheltered hundreds of civilians for several days, who sought refuge there to benefit from increased protection.”

Following these clashes, the M23/AFC took control of Masisi centre city and the surrounding area over the weekend. Fighting has since continued further south in the territory, on the border with South Kivu province. As a result, MSF teams at the Minova General Reference hospital and the Numbi hospital, both in South Kivu, are also helping to treat many of the wounded.

“Fighting has been reported in the Numbi highlands of Minova in South Kivu. People have fled and 84 wounded are being treated at the Numbi hospital and the Minova general reference hospital,” said Julien Gircour, MSF's head of mission in South Kivu.

MSF teams in Masisi, Nyabiondo, Minova, and Numbi continue to provide medical assistance to the affected communities. These clashes are the latest to which our teams have responded in the three-year armed crisis, pitting the M23 against the Congolese army and allied groups in eastern DRC. The conflict has displaced hundreds of thousands of people and seriously affected the already critical humanitarian and health situation in eastern DRC.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Médecins sans frontières (MSF).